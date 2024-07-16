Stage 3 Water Restrictions Remain in Force in Chestermere

Chestermere remains under Stage 3 Water Restrictions, a measure aligned with similar restrictions in place for the City of Calgary, urging residents to maintain cautious water usage.

Under these restrictions, certain activities are strictly prohibited to conserve water. These include the use of sprinklers or hoses for any purpose, washing of outdoor surfaces such as windows, driveways, and sidewalks, and filling of non-essential water features like fountains and decorative pools.

However, the restrictions do permit several essential watering activities:

Residents may water plants using a watering can filled directly from the tap.

The collection and use of rainwater or greywater within the home for gardening purposes are encouraged.

Water usage for construction-related activities is allowed.

Watering of newly installed sod and filling of outdoor and kiddie pools are permitted under strict conditions.

The local water management officials have reported that while the water supply system has stabilized, ongoing enhancements and monitoring of the water transmission systems are necessary before these restrictions can be fully lifted.

For commercial entities in Chestermere, Stage 3 allows for:

Watering of plants, shrubs, and trees intended for sale.

Irrigation of recently planted grass, whether sod or seed, upon showing proof of recent installation.

Use of handheld containers or non-potable water for watering gardens, trees, and shrubs.

Watering as part of infrastructure construction projects, including new developments and riparian habitat restoration.

Specific allowances for washing outdoor surfaces at daycares, restaurants, and animal care facilities.

Operations of licensed businesses such as exterior window washing and car washes are also permitted, ensuring adherence to health and safety regulations.

Residents and businesses are urged to follow these guidelines closely to support community-wide efforts in water conservation during this critical period. Further updates will be provided as conditions evolve.

