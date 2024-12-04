Stage West production of GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN

This performance was a Musical Review by Howard Pechet and Liz Gilroy. Music was in the air from start to finish and I enjoyed every minute of it. The girl bands covered ranged from the Andrew Sisters with ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy’ to the Pussycat Dolls and En Vogue. Older attendees may enjoy the first Act the most as it is chock full of the oldies but goodies. Act 2 is still well done and loaded with musical hits, but I must say the first half was so enjoyable I had a hard time sitting still. Full disclosure, I did not sit still.

If you love music and dance this is one for you. The song list includes ‘Be My Baby’ by the Ronettes, ‘Then He Kissed Me’ by The Crystals, ‘Stop in the Name of Love’ by the Supremes and ‘Barracuda’ by Heart. The second act features ‘Who Do you Think You Are’ by the Spice Girls, ‘Manic Monday’ by the Bangles and ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child.

I was please to see that the band was onstage for this one and they performed brilliantly as usual.

Thanks to Stephan Dickson, the choreography was beautiful from beginning to end. Sometimes there were only subtle changes in the steps, morphing as the music progressed through the decades. These nuances were not wasted on those of us who remember the bands of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Whether it was dancing in unison in identical outfits or the unabashed gyrations of some of the more modern bands, the moves were spot on.

And then there were the costumes. I know I tend to go on about the costumes when they are spectacular. You’d think I was a diva, always dressed to the nines. I sit here writing this review in my flannel pjs which are only slightly less formal than my formal attire should I have to answer the door or venture outside. However, I can still appreciate beautiful things and attention to detail. FYI, I did not wear flannel pajamas to Stage West.

I know I often speak to the old crowd, but it’s where I am coming from. It’s funny how that old pendulum swings back and forth. Now we have crop tops and capris pants, but back then they were pop-tops, and peddle pushers. These items were in our day-to-day wardrobe when I was a teen, (much to my father’s dismay). Of course, that is not true of the velour jumpsuits with feather trim and the Crayola coloured baggy pants with suspenders, or the sequin gowns worn by the Supremes.

The musical selection ranged from sugary sweet, country, melodious, and harmonic to rock and roll. The vocals highlighted the depth of the talent available to Stage West. We heard everything from pure angelic voices, represented in both Acts, all the way to the rich sultry tones of Diana Ross of the Supremes or that powerhouse Ann Wilson of Heart. Some of these vocals were shockingly close to the stars represented. I wish I could call them out, but the performers are all listed as Ensemble.

The hits just keep on coming from Stage West.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.