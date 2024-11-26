Strathmore Elks Donate $2,500 to Chestermere Food Bank Ahead of Christmas

The Strathmore Elks Lodge #491 has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting local communities by donating $2,500 to the Chestermere Food Bank, just in time to assist families during the busy Christmas season. This generous contribution follows an earlier donation of $1,500 made in July, underscoring the Elks’ ongoing dedication to helping those in need.

The cheque was presented to Mardi Oel, Executive Director of the Chestermere Food Bank, who expressed gratitude for the timely support. “Donations like this are crucial, especially as we approach the holidays when demand for our services increases,” Oel said. “The Strathmore Elks’ continued generosity makes a significant difference in the lives of many families in our community.”

The Strathmore Elks Lodge #491 is part of the larger Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of Canada, an organization known for its charitable work and community involvement. Serving Chestermere, Strathmore, and surrounding Wheatland County communities, the lodge raises funds by working at casinos and providing catering and bartending services for weddings, clubs, and special occasions.

“Our mission is to support our communities and contribute positively wherever we can,” said a representative of the Strathmore Elks. “By partnering with organizations like the Chestermere Food Bank, we aim to help ensure that no family goes without essential needs during the holiday season.”

With economic challenges affecting many Albertans, food banks across the province have seen a surge in demand. The Chestermere Food Bank has been working tirelessly to meet the needs of the community, providing food hampers and support programs to individuals and families facing food insecurity.

As the festive season approaches, the Chestermere Food Bank welcomes additional support from individuals and businesses. Donations of non-perishable food items, monetary contributions, and volunteer time are all greatly appreciated.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us provide for those in need,” emphasized Oel. “We encourage anyone who can to get involved and help make this holiday season brighter for all members of our community.”

Residents interested in contributing can visit the Chestermere Food Bank’s website or contact them directly for more information on how to help.

The partnership between the Strathmore Elks Lodge #491 and the Chestermere Food Bank highlights the positive impact that community organizations can have when they collaborate. Their combined efforts ensure that more families in Chestermere and the surrounding areas will have access to essential resources during the holidays.

“The holiday season is a time for coming together,” added the Elks’ representative. “We are proud to do our part and hope to inspire others to join us in supporting our community.”

The Strathmore Elks’ donation arrives at a crucial time, reinforcing the importance of community solidarity. As Chestermere prepares for the holiday rush, gestures of kindness like this serve as a reminder of the shared responsibility to care for one another.

For more information on how to support the Chestermere Food Bank, please visit www.chestermerefoodbank.ca.

