Summer Safety on the Water: RCMP’s Crucial Reminders for Chestermereians

As the warm rays of summer beckon Albertans to the sparkling waters of local lakes and rivers, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are ramping up their annual safety campaign. This year, amidst an increasing number of water-related incidents, the RCMP is placing a heightened emphasis on caution and preparation to ensure residents can safely enjoy aquatic activities.

“Your Alberta RCMP wants everyone to enjoy their fun this summer, but asks that you prioritize safety when in, and around, the water,” part of a recent RCMP press release stated. The message is clear: while the water provides a refreshing escape from the summer heat, it also poses significant risks if not approached with respect and caution.

For many in Chestermere and surrounding areas, summer is synonymous with water sports and activities. However, the RCMP notes a concerning trend of accidents and emergencies that could have been avoided with proper precautions. In response, they are urging the public to adopt a series of safety measures that can dramatically reduce risks.

Staying Sober on the Water

Top among the RCMP’s safety tips is the insistence on sobriety. Operating any watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs not only endangers the operator but everyone in the vicinity. “Just like driving a car, it is illegal and unsafe to operate a boat while impaired,” the press release notes, highlighting the parallels between road and water safety.

Weather and Water Conditions

Another critical safety tip is to be aware of weather and water conditions. The RCMP advises checking the latest weather updates before any water excursion. “Sudden weather changes can escalate into dangerous situations rapidly,” warns the RCMP. If caught off-guard by a thunderstorm, the safest course of action is to head for shore immediately.

Planning and Preparation

Planning cannot be overstated, according to the RCMP. Detailed trip planning, including informing someone about your itinerary and expected return time, is essential for safety. Additionally, ensuring that all watercraft are equipped with the necessary safety gear is crucial. “Each boat should have sufficient life jackets, signaling devices, and emergency provisions like extra food, water, and a first-aid kit,” the RCMP advises.

Understanding and Respecting Limits

Knowing and respecting one’s physical limits while swimming or engaging in water sports is another key area of focus. Fatigue and exhaustion can lead to serious accidents, including drowning. The RCMP stresses the importance of recognizing when to take a break and when to call it a day.

The Life-Saving Role of PFDs

Perhaps the simplest yet most effective safety measure is the use of personal flotation devices (PFDs). “A lifejacket or PFD is the best insurance you can have on or near water,” the RCMP states, adding that these devices only work if they are actually worn.

As Chestermere’s waters beckon with the promise of summer fun, the Alberta RCMP hopes its safety campaign will resonate with everyone. By following these guidelines, residents and visitors alike can ensure that their summer memories are of joy and recreation, not of emergencies and rescues. Whether you’re paddling a canoe, sailing a boat, or simply cooling off with a swim, a moment taken to prioritize safety can mean the difference between a perfect summer day and a preventable tragedy.

