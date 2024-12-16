Trudeau blows through his deficit guardrail 

OTTAWA, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is demanding spending cuts after the federal government broke through its own budget guardrail by running massive deficits and wasting $1 billion every week on debt interest charges as outlined in today’s Fall Economic Statement.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went $20 billion over budget with his deficit,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Trudeau said he had a guardrail in place to keep Canada’s finances safe and he just drove the deficit right through it.

“It’s dangerously irresponsible to blow through fiscal guardrails and the federal government needs to hit the brakes on spending immediately.”

The federal government repeatedly promised to keep the 2023-24 deficit within its own fiscal guardrail “at or below $40.1 billion.” However, today’s Fall Economic Statement shows the 2023-24 deficit was $61.9 billion. This year’s deficit is projected to be $48.3 billion.

The debt will total almost $1.3 trillion this year. When Trudeau first became prime minister, the debt was $616 billion. That means the Trudeau government is responsible for doubling the national debt.

Interest charges on the debt will cost taxpayers $53.7 billion this year. For context, the government will spend $52.1 billion through the Canada Health Transfer this year.

“Interest charges on the government credit card are costing taxpayers more than $1 billion every week,” Terrazzano said. “Years of massive deficits mean the government is wasting more money on debt interest charges than it’s sending to the provinces in health transfers.”

Budget 2024 forecasted spending this year to be $534.6 billion, but the Fall Economic Statement now forecasts spending to increase to $539.5 billion.

“Trudeau has lost control of the finances and our kids and grandkids will be paying the price for years to come,” Terrazzano said. “Canadians can’t afford to keep paying for a reckless government in Ottawa. Canadians need our federal government to cut spending and balance the budget.”

