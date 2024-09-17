Verdict Awaited in High-Profile ‘Freedom Convoy’ Trial

The criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, key organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” protest, has concluded after an extensive 45 days of evidence and legal arguments. The verdict in this high-profile case, which has captured national attention, may take up to six months to reach, leaving many in anticipation of the final decision.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey, who has overseen the trial, expressed the considerable complexity of the case. On Friday, she remarked, “I don’t know in this moment when I will be in a position to give my decision.” She acknowledged the daunting nature of the trial, given the immense volume of evidence and intricate legal questions involved.

Lich and Barber stand accused of multiple charges, including mischief, intimidation, and counseling others to break the law. These charges stem from their roles in the Freedom Convoy, a protest that saw thousands of demonstrators occupy Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022. The protest aimed to pressure the federal government into rescinding COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The trial, initially projected to last just 16 days, has been significantly extended due to the complexity of the legal arguments and extensive evidence. The protest’s disruptive impact on Ottawa—including blocked roads, idling trucks, overwhelming noise, and shuttered businesses—has been a central focus of the case. The Crown presented 16 witnesses, including Ottawa residents, business owners, and city officials, to illustrate the significant disruption caused during the protest.

Lich and Barber’s legal teams have largely admitted to the events as described by the Crown. However, the core issue for Justice Perkins-McVey to resolve is whether Lich and Barber can be held legally responsible for the outcomes of the protest.

The defense argues that Lich and Barber were exercising their fundamental rights to protest, which they claim were protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Lawrence Greenspon, Lich’s lawyer, argued that the right to freedom of expression outweighs the claims of property disruption faced by Ottawa residents.

Conversely, Crown attorney Siobhain Wetscher contended that no right is absolute. The Crown asserts that Lich and Barber’s actions, particularly their calls for protesters to “hold the line,” transitioned from lawful protest to criminal conduct. The Crown argues that the organizers worked in tandem to exert political pressure on the government, crossing legal boundaries in the process.

A particularly contentious aspect of the case is the Crown’s allegation that Lich and Barber were co-conspirators, suggesting that evidence against one should implicate the other. This could be detrimental to Lich, whose social media activity during the protest was less provocative compared to Barber’s. Greenspon criticized the Crown’s strategy as unprecedented, arguing that their joint goal of advocating for policy change was legally permissible.

Throughout the trial, both Lich and Barber attended hearings via video conference from their respective homes in Alberta and Saskatchewan. On the final day, Lich appeared on a large TV screen in the courtroom, smiling and waving at a small group of supporters.

Their prolonged legal battle has been financially supported largely by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, though both organizers have also been involved in fundraising efforts. Lich has already spent 49 days in jail, including time served after her initial arrest and an alleged bail breach.

As the court now deliberates, the outcome of this trial could have significant implications for the future of protest and legal accountability in Canada. The verdict will be eagerly awaited by many, reflecting broader debates about the limits of free expression and the responsibility of protest leaders.

