We are Among Noisiest in Western Canada

Chestermere, AB — Chestermere Lake is now officially one of the noisiest lakes in Western Canada, according to a recent report from the Decibel Coalition. This revelation, shared by local resident and Anchor reader Kevin P., places our beloved lake among the top spots for noise pollution in the region.

The Decibel Coalition, a national group focused on enhancing legislation to control boat motor noise, has identified several noisy lakes in their latest report. The coalition aims to set decibel limits for boat motors, affecting both operators and manufacturers, to mitigate the disruption caused by excessive noise.

According to the report, Transport Canada is drafting new regulations based on successful models from 27 US states. These regulations, expected to be released for public comment in fall 2024, aim to reduce noise pollution by setting clear decibel limits. Full implementation, including enforcement by the RCMP, could begin by 2025, with an initial focus on public education before imposing fines in 2026.

The report lists several other lakes alongside Chestermere Lake, including:

British Columbia:

• Lake Windermere •Wasa Lake • Slocan Lake

• Christina Lake • Cowichan Lake & River

• Shawnigan Lake • Shoal Harbour, Sidney

• Whistler Lakes • Lower Fraser River Delta

• Lake Okanagan • Kalamalka Lake

• Shuswap & Mara Lakes

Alberta:

• Sylvan Lake • Lake Wabamun

• Chestermere Lake • North Saskatchewan River

Exposure to excessive noise has significant health impacts, including sleep disturbances, cardiovascular issues, and noise-induced hearing loss. The Decibel Coalition’s efforts to introduce decibel limit regulations aim to address these concerns, ensuring a healthier and more pleasant environment for all.

As Chestermere Lake residents, it’s essential to stay informed and participate in public commentary when the draft regulations are released. Let’s work together to preserve the tranquility of our community while enjoying our beautiful lake responsibly.

