What Can You Do At The Whitecappers 50+ Centre?

ome friendly competition. As it is indoors it can be enjoyed year round despite the weather.

Drop in Monday or Wednesday at 12:45 to find out more! Carpet Bowling is free for members of the Whitecappers. Non-members are welcome to try out this or other Whitecappers activities for a nominal $3.00 fee.

For over 40 years the Chestermere Whitecappers Association has been serving the 50+ community in Chestermere and surrounding areas. CWA membership is open to anyone 50+ and is a bargain at $40 per year. We offer a wide range of social, fitness, artistic and educational activities from our dedicated facility in Chestermere attached to the Community Centre. For further information:

Call: 403-235-2117

Email: chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca

Social: whitecappers.ca ; facebook.com/chestermerewhitecappers

Or drop by for a tour Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 10AM to 2 PM

