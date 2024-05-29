Whitecappers Quilters Step Up With Donation To Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society

Since 2012, the Whitecappers Quilters have showed adults and children in need that someone cares by donating hand made quilts, knit goods, and other comfort items at places like the Children’s Hospital, Inn From the Cold, and many other organizations. On Thursday, May 9 at the Whitecappers 50+ centre Morgan Matheson and Joanne Lemna from the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society (CWCS) received a donation of quilts and knit goods. Founded in 2022, CWCS is a registered non-profit society providing support to women and children suffering from domestic violence or other life challenges. One of the biggest issues faced by women in these situations is knowing “who to call”. In addition to direct support, CWCS can put clients in touch with police, legal, medical, educational and other resources. There is a definite need for CWCS, as Morgan informed the Quilters that call volume has increased to around 5 calls per week and having a friendly voice who can provide immediate support means a lot to women wondering where to turn.

For further information visit www.cwcshelps.com, call 403-775-2927 or email info@cwcshelps.com

