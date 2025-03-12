The Chestermere and Area Mental Health Coalition is excited to host the 2nd Annual Community Mental Health Fair in partnership with the City of Chestermere and The Sandbox Project. The event takes place on Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Chestermere Recreation Centre – MPP Hall. Committee members are looking to build on the success of the 2024 event with new mental health topics that are relevant to our community. The Community Mental Health Fair is a FREE event, open to community members of all ages. The first 100 attendees through the door will receive a swag bag full of great items, including a Community Wellness Resource Guide.

This year the presentations will be cover the Impact of Technology on Mental Health, Eating Disorders and Self-Worth, Family Dynamics, and Social Relationships. Each topic will be presented by local high school students with support from a peer professional. This is a great opportunity for students to practice their research and presentation skills in public environment and is also chance for students to provide their perspective on these topics. Attendees are welcome to come and go, or stay for all the presentations.

We are very excited to announce Ryan Straschnitzki as our Guest Speaker. Ryan Straschnitzki is a former hockey player who played for the Humboldt Broncos for the 2018-2019 season, he is the founder of the Straz Strong charity organization and is in current pursuits to play in the Paralympics one day. Ryan has received incredible support from around the world and through his foundation he hopes to give back to the disabled community. He enjoys public speaking where he spreads messages of positivity and motivation to those looking for ways to adapt and change their lives for the better. Ryan will be speaking from 12:00-1:00pm with a short meet and greet to follow.

Throughout the Mental Health Fair, attendees are encouraged to connect with local services providers at the Trade Fair Exhibition. There will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to speak with service providers and collect resources between presentations and movement breaks with Harmony Health and Fitness. There will also be multiple chances to win a door prize from a generous variety of door prizes donated by local businesses.

The Planning Committee would like to thank The Sandbox Project, the City of Chestermere, and all of our generous sponsors and donors for making the 2nd Annual Mental Health Fair possible. Your generosity is a testament to the level of support and need for mental health in our community. We hope you will join us on Saturday, March 15 as we work to build a community of wellness.

For more information visit www.yoursynergy.ca/events/mental-health-fair

