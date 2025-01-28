85,000 Pounds of Consumables Donated to Chestermere Food Bank in 2024

The Chestermere Food Bank is celebrating a landmark year, having received an impressive 85,000 pounds of food donations throughout 2024. This substantial increase marks a significant milestone for the organization, highlighting the community’s growing commitment to supporting families in need.

In a recent social media post, the Chestermere Food Bank detailed the generous contributions from both community members and corporate partners. Executive Director Mardi Oel shared, “That’s about 20,000 pounds more than in previous years. We are so happy, with 14,000 of those pounds coming from Save On Foods in Langdon.”

The substantial donation from Save On Foods Langdon was a pivotal factor in the food bank’s success this year. Facing the need to clear excess inventory, the Langdon grocery store partnered with the food bank to donate surplus food items. These donations, which include a variety of frozen foods and meats, are collected biweekly, ensuring a steady supply of essential items for those in need.

In addition to the generous food donations, the Chestermere Food Bank allocated approximately $30,000 towards the procurement of fresh produce and dairy products. This investment underscores the organization’s commitment to providing nutritious and balanced food options to the community’s most vulnerable members.

The increased donations directly translated into an unprecedented number of service recipients. By the end of 2024, the food bank facilitated 14,700 pickups, averaging around 283 individuals each week. This surge in demand reflects both the effectiveness of the food bank’s outreach efforts and the growing need within the Chestermere area.

“None of this would be possible without the compassion and hard work of our volunteers,” Oel emphasized. The Chestermere Food Bank relies entirely on the dedication of volunteers, who manage everything from sorting and distributing food to organizing donation drives and community events. Their unwavering support ensures that the food bank can continue to operate smoothly and meet the rising demand for assistance.

Since its inception in 2007, the Chestermere Food Bank has been a cornerstone of the community, providing essential resources to those facing food insecurity. Over the years, the organization has expanded its services and partnerships, adapting to the evolving needs of Chestermere’s diverse population. The strong collaboration between local businesses, such as Save On Foods, and individual donors has been instrumental in driving the food bank’s growth and success.

Looking ahead, the Chestermere Food Bank aims to sustain and build upon this year’s achievements. Plans include expanding the variety of food items available, enhancing volunteer training programs, and increasing community awareness through targeted outreach initiatives. The organization also seeks to forge new partnerships with local farms and producers to further diversify the food options and support local agriculture.

Community members interested in supporting the Chestermere Food Bank can contribute in various ways. Donations of non-perishable food items, fresh produce, or monetary contributions are always welcome. Additionally, the food bank is continually seeking new volunteers to help manage the increasing demand for services. Interested individuals can visit the Chestermere Food Bank’s official website to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to get involved.

As Chestermere moves into 2025, the collective efforts of its residents and partners underscore a shared commitment to ensuring that no family in the community goes hungry. The remarkable achievement of receiving 85,000 pounds of food in 2024 stands as a testament to what can be accomplished when a community comes together with compassion and determination.

For more information about the Chestermere Food Bank or to contribute, please visit Chestermere Food Bank Website

