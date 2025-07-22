Affordable Housing Project in Strathmore

Rising costs and limited housing options can make it difficult to find an affordable, suitable place to live. Finding a safe and affordable home shouldn’t feel impossible and that’s why Alberta’s government is stepping up in a big way.

On July 11th, our government announced the latest grant recipients of the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, a made-in-Alberta solution that commits more than $203 million to build over 2,300 new affordable housing units across the province.

It’s a plan to help Albertans, families trying to get ahead, seniors on fixed incomes, and young adults who need that first opportunity to begin the next chapter. Everyone deserves the stability and dignity that comes with a place to call home.

These new projects are being built where housing is needed the most. Our government is proud to represent nearly every rural community in Alberta and we understand the impact affordability has on rural families because they’re our friends and neighbours. That’s why communities like Okotoks, Jasper, Banff, Strathmore, and Olds are receiving support to expand housing options outside our two major cities.

I am pleased to announce that the True North Society has received a $3.5 million investment for its “Finding Your True North” project in the Town of Strathmore. True North currently provides short-term housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Their new project is a 36-unit transitional and affordable housing community designed to address a critical gap in support by offering extended housing options (ranging from six months to two years) alongside a comprehensive range of long-term support services; creating real pathways to independence. This funding is a win for our community and a clear demonstration of our government’s commitment to accessible housing for all.

Since launching the Affordable Housing Partnership Program in 2022, Alberta’s government has invested more than $386 million to support construction of over 4,000 affordable homes and shelter spaces. And we are not slowing down.

Budget 2025 commits another $655 million in funding over the next three years for thousands more homes. That’s a $250 million increase from the previous year, because we know demand is growing.

Albertans know that a top-down, bureaucratic structure won’t solve our problems. To build housing, our government is teaming up with non-profits, municipalities, and the private sector. We know the people closest to the problem are the best equipped to solve it.

While other provinces see a reduction in housing starts, Alberta is leading the country. From January to March 2025, Alberta was responsible for more than 25% of all housing starts in Canada. The Affordable Housing Partnership Program is a critical part of maintaining our lead and providing more places to live for Albertans.

