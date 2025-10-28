Alberta government employees will return to full-time, in-office work

The provincial government announced on Friday that all employees in the Alberta Public Service (APS) will be required to return to full-time, in-office work beginning on February 1, 2026, ending the hybrid-work arrangement that permitted up to two days of remote work per week.

The original interim hybrid work policy was introduced in March 2022, following the lifting of the pandemic-era work-from-home directive. At its peak this year, nearly 12,600 APS employees — representing about 44 per cent of the provincial workforce — were taking part in hybrid arrangements.

In a news release, the government explained that the hybrid policy was “originally implemented in response to the public health crisis and will now be discontinued due to changing circumstances and sector trends.” The decision mirrors the earlier move by the Government of Ontario to restore full-time in-office attendance beginning January 5, 2026.

Though the hybrid model will end, the APS emphasised that other forms of flexibility will still be available. These include “hours of work averaging arrangements, flexible hours arrangements and modified work schedules,” along with medical accommodations under the “Duty to Accommodate” policy.

The decision drew support and criticism alike. In downtown Edmonton, where many provincial offices are located, business groups welcomed the move. The Edmonton Downtown Business Association noted that returning more staff to city-centre offices could help bolster daytime foot-traffic, aiding restaurants, retail and service providers that have struggled since the pandemic disruption.

Conversely, opposition voices expressed concern. Naheed Nenshi, leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party, described the decision as symptomatic of a government that “continues to disrespect workers,” questioning whether forced office attendance will truly deliver on promises of improved collaboration and accountability.

The provincial finance minister’s office—overseeing the public workforce—said it had not driven the decision but supported the return-to-office mandate. The office stated that full-time office work was expected to “strengthen collaboration, accountability and service delivery for Albertans.” At the same time, the need for flexibility “for individual cases will still exist, depending on the job and worker circumstances.”

The announcement comes amid a broader shift in workplace policy across Canada. Many government and private-sector employers are reassessing hybrid arrangements, citing concerns about diminished team cohesion, lower office utilisation and weakening downtown economies. The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce applauded the government’s timing, calling the move “leadership” in revitalising urban business districts.

For employees of the APS, the upcoming months will be a period of transition. Workplaces will need to re-mobilise, re-engage teams on-site, and address logistical challenges tied to mixing workers who may require flexibility under accommodations with those required to be in-office. Human-resource teams across ministries have been notified to prepare for the shift and to engage employees about next-steps.

In the business community, downtown businesses are already anticipating a boost. According to marketing director Quinn Phillips of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, even if staff are not thrilled about five-day weeks, the increased presence of workers in the core area is expected to “support businesses” and “create a really wonderful vibrancy.”

As the February 1 deadline approaches, departments will roll-out implementation plans, including desk-allocation, schedule re-adjustments, collaborative-space readiness and employee communications. The government has signalled that hybrid eligibility requests that were processed under the interim policy will be revisited, and decisions made in alignment with operational needs and organizational priorities.

Ultimately, the move signals a pivot in how the Alberta government views workplace structure—shifting from pandemic-era flexibility back toward the traditional five-day in-office model, while still maintaining layers of flexibility for individual circumstances. The outcome will mark how effectively the APS re-connects teams, supports productivity and balances worker needs with public-service demands in the years ahead.

