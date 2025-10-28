Alberta youth arrested for terrorism and child pornography offences

On Oct. 2, 2025, the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Alberta arrested a 15-year-old Edmonton area youth for terrorism, violating a terrorism peace bond and child pornography offences.

The youth, who was already in custody at the Edmonton Youth Offender Centre at the time of the arrest, has been subject to a terrorism peace bond pursuant to s. 810.011 of the Criminal Code – Fear of terrorism offence in relation to escalatory behavior in a February 2025 incident.

Following the youth’s initial arrest, an investigation including a forensic examination of their personal electronic devices was completed, and evidence was gathered to support the additional charges announced today.

As a result of this investigation, the youth was arrested and charged with:

Participation in activity of terrorist group contrary to section 83.18 of the Criminal Code;

Facilitating terrorist activity contrary to section 83.19(1) of the Criminal Code;

Willful promotion of hatred contrary to section 319(2) of the Criminal Code;

Uttering threats contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code;

Failure to comply with sentence or disposition contrary to section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act; and,

Failure to comply with sentence or disposition contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The youth remains in custody at the Edmonton Youth Offender Centre and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on Oct. 24, 2025.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding this individual. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be making further comments at this time.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. Non-emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at http://www.rcmp.ca/report-it. To report an immediate threat to national security, please call 9-1-1 or your local police department.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.