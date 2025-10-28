Hilgartner Learning is moving ahead in producing hybrid courses, item banks, and workbooks for apprenticeship programming to support access to quality foundational learning opportunities.

Hilgartner Learning’s apprenticeship programs allow students access to directly enter apprenticeship programs with needed skills directly.

The Adult Gateway: Math -3 Stream and Prep Tests for Alberta Apprenticeships

For many adult learners in Alberta, a career change into the skilled trades offers stability, excellent earning potential, and hands-on work. However, navigating the entrance requirements for polytechnic-delivered apprenticeship programs can sometimes feel like a hurdle. Fortunately, the system is designed to be accessible, with two key pathways standing out for those who may not have traditional high school credentials: meeting the Mathematics 10-3 stream requirements and successfully passing the Apprenticeship Entrance Exam (often referred to as a “prep test”). See the entrance requirements online (https://tradesecrets.alberta.ca/sources/pdfs/entrance_requirements.pdf).

Understanding the Math 10-3 Stream

Apprenticeship and Industry Training (AIT), the governing body for trades in Alberta, sets minimum educational requirements for various trades. Many trades fall under a category that requires foundational math skills equivalent to the Alberta high school Math 10-3 course.

What is Math 10-3?

The Math 10-3 course, part of the Knowledge and Employability stream, focuses on practical, applied math skills relevant to the workplace and daily life. Unlike the more abstract concepts in the Math 10-1 or 10-2 streams, Math 10-3 emphasizes:

● Financial Mathematics: Managing money, calculating interest, and budgeting.

● Measurement and Geometry: Calculating area, perimeter, and volume—essential skills for construction and shop-based trades.

● Unit Conversions and Problem-Solving: Applying mathematical principles to real-world trade scenarios.

For adult learners who haven’t been in a high school classroom for some time, this focus on applied, tangible math makes it a highly relevant and achievable goal for meeting the prerequisite for many designated trades like Baker, Carpenter, Cook, and Welder.

The Critical Role of the Apprenticeship Entrance Exam

For adult learners who lack the official Math 10-3 (and other required courses like English 10-2) on their transcript, the Apprenticeship Entrance Exam—a form of prep test—is an indispensable alternative. This exam allows applicants to demonstrate they possess the necessary academic foundation to succeed in the rigorous technical training component of an apprenticeship.

What the Exam Covers

The AIT Entrance Exam is typically a comprehensive, multi-subject test designed to assess fundamental skills. While the exact content can vary slightly by trade cluster (e.g., higher math/science for Electrician compared to Cook), it generally includes:

1. Mathematics: This section is critical and tests skills equivalent to the Math 10-3 level, focusing on practical trade calculations like fractions, decimals, percentages, conversions, and basic algebra/geometry.

2. English/Reading Comprehension: Assesses basic literacy, sentence structure, and the ability to read and understand technical materials, which are core to mastering trade-specific modules.

3. Science (for some trades): Basic concepts in physics, chemistry, and general science, often equivalent to the Science 10 level.

A minimum score, typically 70%, is required to pass and waive the high school course prerequisites.

Why Prep Tests are Essential for Adults

The entrance exam serves as an Adult Credentialing Mechanism. For those with significant life experience but incomplete or outdated schooling, the exam provides a direct route to proving readiness without needing to return to full-time high school.

Polytechnic Support for Adult Learners

Alberta’s polytechnics (such as SAIT, NAIT, Lethbridge Polytechnic, and Northwestern Polytechnic) and technical colleges play a pivotal role in supporting adult learners through this process.

Dedicated Preparation Programs

Many polytechnics and other education providers offer Apprenticeship Prep or Trades Readiness programs. These courses are specifically designed to:

● Upgrade Math Skills: Focus heavily on the Math 10-3 equivalent material, ensuring students are competent in the applied mathematical calculations common in the trades.

● Structure Exam Success: Offer test-taking strategies, practice exams, and subject review specifically tailored to the AIT Entrance Exam.

Pathway to Technical Training

Successfully passing the AIT Entrance Exam is a key step that grants the adult learner the academic qualification needed to register for the technical training portions of their apprenticeship once they secure an employer sponsor.

By focusing on the practical, applied content of the Math 10-3 stream, and utilizing the structured preparation provided for the Apprenticeship Entrance Exam, adult learners have a clear, effective pathway to transition into a rewarding career in Alberta’s thriving skilled trades sector.

Apprenticeship Training in Chestermere

In the coming month, SAIT, Hilgartner Learning, and Foundational Learning Community will be launching a client portal for Chestermere learners to connect with apprenticeship and other training pathways. With the portal, you will be able to explore what options are available to start you on your way to your chosen apprenticeship. In addition, you can book a meeting (https://calendar.app.google/tjmLFDKEurZKbZFTA) with an FLC learning pathways advisor to set up a training plan that will connect you with needed training organizations, such as SAIT, funding sources, and support agencies.

