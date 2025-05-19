Spring in Alberta marks a busy and important time for our province’s agriculture sector. As the weather gradually warms, Alberta’s farmers and food producers are preparing for the growing season ahead.

While spring brings opportunity, it also comes with uncertainty. As global trade tensions continue to rise, Alberta’s farmers and food processors are working hard to adapt and stay resilient.

Fortunately, while American tariffs are not currently impacting Alberta’s agriculture sector, Alberta’s government remains vigilant. We continue to advocate for our farmers, ranchers, and food processors to ensure that our agricultural products remain protected.

At the same time, we’re taking action to strengthen support for Alberta’s producers here at home. Alberta’s government has launched a new “Buy Local” advertising campaign to raise awareness about the incredible range of locally made foods and products, leverage Alberta pride, and inspire more consumers to choose local whenever they shop or dine out.

Supporting local is about more than pride – it’s about sustaining Alberta jobs, Alberta families, and Alberta communities. Choosing Alberta-made products – from farm-fresh vegetables and potatoes to honey, craft beer, frozen foods, and our world-renowned beef – keeps Albertans’ hard-earned dollars right here in our province. It’s never been more important to show support in any way we can.

To help consumers easily identify Alberta- and Canadian-made products, Alberta’s government has launched a new website featuring tools to make buying local easier than ever. The site also offers links to farmers’ markets, events, and activities where Albertans can connect directly with the folks who make, bake, and grow our food.

While we’re working hard to support local producers here at home, we’re also standing up for them abroad. China has imposed new tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products – a disappointing move that poses a real threat to Alberta’s farmers, ranchers, and food processors. Alberta’s government is actively working with international partners to defend our agriculture sector, protect market access, and expand opportunities around the world. Our producers are known globally for consistent, high-quality products, and we’ll continue doing everything we can to support them through this challenging time.

This summer, there will be more than 150 farmers’ markets open across Alberta. It’s a perfect opportunity to support local vendors, discover homegrown products, and meet the hardworking people who are feeding Alberta, Canada, and the world.

When you shop local, you’re not just buying food – you’re investing in Alberta’s future. So, the next time you’re picking up groceries, grabbing a meal with family, or getting together with friends, show your Alberta side. Buy local.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

