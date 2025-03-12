Chestermere CAPTURE Program Enhances Community Safety

Chestermere residents now have an innovative way to support local law enforcement through the newly introduced CAPTURE program—Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence. This voluntary camera registry initiative, launched in collaboration with the Chestermere RCMP, is designed to record the locations of private security cameras across the city, ensuring that crucial recorded evidence can be readily available when incidents occur.

The concept behind CAPTURE is both simple and forward-thinking. Many crimes are investigated using visual evidence, and often, private security cameras are the silent witnesses that capture key moments before, during, or after an event. By voluntarily registering their security camera locations, residents and business owners are contributing to a comprehensive map that the RCMP can consult if a crime takes place in the area. The process is straightforward—participants provide the location of their cameras, without handing over any live or stored footage unless a crime has been reported.

When an incident occurs, the Chestermere RCMP will reference the CAPTURE registry to identify nearby cameras that may have recorded valuable evidence. Importantly, the program ensures that the RCMP does not gain direct access to the cameras themselves. Instead, if a case requires it, the officers contact the camera owner and request permission to view or share the footage. This respectful approach maintains individual privacy while still providing a vital resource to help solve crimes quickly and efficiently.

The benefits of the CAPTURE program extend beyond faster investigations. By engaging the community, the initiative strengthens trust between residents and local law enforcement. It empowers citizens to be active participants in keeping their neighborhoods safe, fostering a collaborative environment where public safety is a shared responsibility. Chestermere, known for its close-knit community spirit, now has an additional tool to ensure that evidence does not go unnoticed and that perpetrators are held accountable.

Residents considering participation can register multiple cameras from their homes or businesses, ensuring a wider coverage of areas within the community. Additionally, joining the registry is entirely voluntary. If circumstances change or if a participant decides to withdraw, they can do so at any time without any obligations. The registry itself is strictly confidential, with access limited solely to the Chestermere RCMP, ensuring that sensitive location data remains secure and is not publicly disclosed.

As Chestermere continues to grow and evolve, innovative programs like CAPTURE serve as a testament to the power of community engagement and proactive policing. With the support of its residents, Chestermere is setting a new standard for local safety and accountability—demonstrating that when communities come together, they can make a significant difference in enhancing public security and fostering trust in their local law enforcement.

