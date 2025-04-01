Chestermere Clears Municipal Inspection Hurdle

Chestermere’s local government has reached a significant milestone, successfully meeting all 12 directives outlined in a comprehensive municipal inspection report. The directives, issued by Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver, underscore the city’s commitment to restoring transparent and responsible governance. The minister’s approval came via a letter dated March 12, 2025, signaling a fresh chapter for the community and its administration.

The inspection, which scrutinized municipal operations from October 2021 through December 2023, revealed a series of governance and financial management challenges. “The inspection ultimately found Chestermere’s finances to have been managed in an irregular, improper and improvident manner during that period,” the provincial release stated. This critical finding led to a series of swift actions by city officials. In a dramatic turn of events, three council members and former Mayor Jeff Colvin were removed from office on December 4, 2023, in an effort to ensure accountability and prevent future mismanagement. Additionally, the report resulted in the dismissal of three former chief administrative officers whose roles were closely tied to the oversight of the city’s operations.

Mayor Shannon Dean expressed relief and optimism following the minister’s endorsement of the completed directives. “We’ve had the opportunity to run into Minister McIver at a few events, and he has expressed to all of us on council how pleased he has been with the work of this council and this administration, including recently,” Dean remarked. The mayor’s comments reflect a renewed sense of purpose within city hall, as local leaders work to rebuild public trust and implement sound fiscal practices.

City staff emphasized that this achievement represents more than just compliance with directives—it marks a decisive step toward sustainable local governance. “This is a big day for the City of Chestermere,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney. “It puts this inspection behind us, and the minister is satisfied with how council and administration are operating. It’s in the rear-view mirror now.” Edney’s remarks suggest that the rigorous review process, while challenging, has paved the way for a reformed and more accountable municipal government.

Located in Alberta’s Calgary Region, Chestermere has long been known for its close-knit community and vibrant local culture. As the city moves forward, officials stress that maintaining transparent practices and adherence to provincial regulations will remain a top priority. With the successful resolution of the municipal directives, Chestermere now looks ahead with renewed confidence in its leadership and operational integrity.

