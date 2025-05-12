Chestermere Driver Caught Going 146 km/h in 60 Zone

A local man is facing serious traffic charges after being clocked at more than twice the speed limit on a rural stretch of road in Chestermere.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, a Chestermere Peace Officer observed an orange BMW accelerating rapidly near Township Road 241A and Range Road 281—an area with a posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

Using radar equipment, the officer recorded the vehicle travelling at 146 km/h—well over double the legal limit. The BMW was approaching another vehicle that had slowed to a stop near an intersection. Witnesses noted the driver braked hard in an apparent effort to avoid a collision.

The Peace Officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver safely pulled over. The motorist, a male Chestermere resident, is now facing multiple charges under Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act, including excessive speeding and careless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of July.

City officials were quick to condemn the dangerous behaviour, emphasizing the risk such driving poses to the public.

“This kind of reckless speeding puts everyone at risk—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike,” said a spokesperson from Chestermere Municipal Enforcement. “With warmer weather bringing more people outdoors, the safety of our roads is a top priority.”

The city reminds drivers that Peace Officers will be actively patrolling high-traffic areas throughout spring and summer, with particular attention on speeding, aggressive driving, and intersection safety.

Residents are encouraged to report dangerous driving by calling 403-207-7058 or using the city’s online reporting tools.

“Driving is a shared responsibility,” the spokesperson added. “We’re asking all road users to slow down and drive safely—for your sake, and for your neighbours.”

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.