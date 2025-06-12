Chestermere Fire Department Unveils New Engine 116

On May 27, the Chestermere Fire Department officially introduced Engine 116, a state-of-the-art fire truck designed to replace the department’s 15-year-old primary engine. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Mayor Shannon Dean and members of City Council, marking a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to public safety.

Firefighter Brent Paquette emphasized that the acquisition of Engine 116 is “all about safety for the citizens and the firefighters.” The decision to procure the new apparatus was made over two years ago, following a comprehensive evaluation of the department’s needs and available resources.

The journey to acquiring Engine 116 spanned approximately four and a half years, from initial discussions with the city council to the delivery of the new engine. This extended timeline reflects the careful planning and coordination required to ensure that the new equipment meets the department’s operational requirements.

Engine 116 boasts several advanced features aimed at enhancing both firefighter safety and operational efficiency. Notable upgrades include:

Airbags and Anti-Roll Devices: These safety features are designed to protect personnel during emergency responses.

Spacious Cab: The larger cab accommodates additional crew members and equipment, improving response capabilities.

Redesigned Hose Bed: The new configuration allows for quicker access to hoses, streamlining firefighting operations.

Upgraded Valves and Pumps: These enhancements ensure more efficient water flow and pressure management during incidents.

The Chestermere Fire Department’s apparatus roster also includes other specialized vehicles, such as the 116 Aerial, a 2009 Spartan Gladiator / Rosenbauer T-Rex with a 105-foot platform, and the 116 Rapid Response, a 2024 Ford F-550 XL 4×4 designed for wildland firefighting. These diverse vehicles enable the department to effectively respond to a wide range of emergencies.

For a closer look at Engine 116, the Chestermere Professional Firefighters Association has shared a brief tour video on their Instagram page.

The introduction of Engine 116 underscores Chestermere’s dedication to maintaining a well-equipped and prepared fire service, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

