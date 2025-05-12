Chestermere Launches Social Wellbeing Framework

The City of Chestermere has launched an ambitious new initiative aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents through the development of a Social Wellbeing Framework. The project, developed in collaboration with HelpSeeker Technologies, seeks direct input from the community to shape future priorities in health, housing, safety, and social support.

At the heart of the initiative is a community-wide survey, available in English, Hindi, Arabic, and Punjabi, that invites residents to anonymously share their views on what wellbeing means to them—and where they believe gaps or challenges exist.

“This is about building a Chestermere where everyone can thrive,” said a spokesperson from the City’s Community Services team. “We want to hear from all corners of our community—because true wellbeing starts with understanding real, lived experiences.”

The online survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is just one part of the city’s engagement strategy. Residents are also invited to attend pop-up events, community discussions, and facilitated sessions where they can voice concerns and contribute ideas in person.

In addition to group events, Chestermere residents can also schedule one-on-one engagement conversations with city staff by calling 403-207-7079.

The input collected will help shape the city’s Social Wellbeing Plan, a strategic document designed to guide future programs, funding, and partnerships.

As Chestermere continues to grow, the City hopes the framework will become a foundation for inclusive, collaborative decision-making.

To complete the survey or learn more about upcoming events, residents are encouraged to visit chestermere.ca or follow the City’s social media channels.

“Your voice matters,” said the City in a statement. “Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Chestermere.”

