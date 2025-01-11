Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean Announces Bid for Full Term in 2025 Election

As Chestermere ushers in the new year, Mayor Shannon Dean has declared his intention to seek a full term in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for October 20, 2025. Dean, who ascended to the mayoralty in June 2024 following a tumultuous period in the city’s governance, expressed his commitment to continue serving the community.

In a recent Facebook post, Dean stated, “I continue to feel humbled, blessed, and excited to be able to serve as Mayor for the City of Chestermere. I hope to continue with a full term.”

Dean’s tenure began amid significant upheaval. In December 2023, Alberta’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, Ric McIver, dismissed former mayor Jeff Colvin and three councillors following a provincial inspection that revealed financial mismanagement within the city’s administration.

This led to a by-election in June 2024, where Dean, a former city councillor, secured the mayoral seat with 56% of the vote, defeating former mayors Marshall Chalmers and Jeff Colvin.

Since taking office, Dean has prioritized restoring stability and trust in Chestermere’s municipal government. One of his early focuses was addressing the directives from the Minister of Municipal Affairs following the financial inspection. Dean emphasized his commitment to re-establishing a strong and positive working relationship with Municipal Affairs, stating, “I am committed to re-establishing a strong and positive working relationship with Municipal Affairs.”

Under Dean’s leadership, the city has also advanced key infrastructure projects, notably the development of a new high school site, which has been a priority for the current council. Dean remarked, “The priority is to get that done by this fall so that the school board can put it on.”

The nomination period for the 2025 municipal election opened on January 1 and will close at noon on September 22, 2025. During this time, candidates can submit their nomination papers at the main Administration office.

As of now, Dean is the only sitting member of Chestermere Council to announce a run for re-election.

Dean’s announcement has been met with a mix of support and anticipation within the community. Residents who have observed the city’s recent challenges are looking forward to a period of sustained progress and effective governance. Dean’s focus on transparency, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement has resonated with many citizens who are eager to see continued development and stability in Chestermere.s the election approaches, it remains to be seen who will emerge as challengers for the mayoral seat and council positions. The city’s recent history suggests that issues of governance, financial management, and community development will be at the forefront of electoral debates. Dean’s campaign is expected to highlight the strides made during his current tenure and his vision for Chestermere’s future.

For residents considering candidacy, the city has provided resources and information on the official website, outlining the requirements and responsibilities associated with municipal office. The upcoming election presents an opportunity for community members to engage actively in shaping the future of Chestermere.

As the election season unfolds, Chestermere’s citizens will have the chance to reflect on the progress made under Dean’s leadership and to consider the direction they wish their city to take in the coming years. The October 20 election will be a pivotal moment for the community, determining its leadership and setting the course for its future development.

For more information on the 2025 Chestermere Municipal Election, including key dates and candidate resources, residents can visit the city’s official website.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.