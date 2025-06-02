Chestermere RCMP and Calgary Police Service arrest and charge two youth for multiple residential break and enters

Rocky View County, Alta. – In May of 2025, Alberta RCMP and Calgary Police Service investigated a series of break and enters within the City of Calgary, Chestermere and Airdrie, where the offenders broke into private residences through main floor windows, and took items such as the victims’ wallets and car keys. The keys were then used to steal a number of the victims’ vehicles.

On May 30, 2025, Calgary Police Service requested the assistance of the Chestermere RCMP in intercepting one of these stolen vehicles. RCMP located the vehicle in Chestermere, and interrupted an additional break-and-enter in progress. With the assistance of the Calgary Police Service, two 17 year-old youth, residents of Calgary and Airdrie, were taken into custody by Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP.

Each of the two youth has been charged with:

Break and Enter (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Theft of motor vehicle

Theft under $5000 (x2)

Additional charges from both RCMP and Calgary Police Service may be pending with further investigation.

As the youth are under 18, they cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both youth were released for court appearances in Alberta Court of Justice in Chestermere on June 11, 2025.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Nichols, District Officer for Southern Alberta RCMP, states, “This is but another example of how the RCMP and Calgary Police Service, continue to utilize a collective response to enhance community safety and well being in Southern Alberta and the City of Calgary.”

RCMP is reminding the public to ensure your residences and vehicles are properly secured when you are not home and as well as during the night. Criminals can be very brazen and waking up to someone in your house would be very terrifying.

