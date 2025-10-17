Chestermere RCMP arrests male in stolen vehicle

On Oct. 11, 2025, an officer with Chestermere RCMP was conducting proactive patrols in the community when they attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. For the public safety reasons, officers did not pursue the suspect vehicle. A short time later, the driver was located and arrested after he abandoned the vehicle on the street.

Further investigation revealed that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen from Calgary area.

The driver, 46-year-old Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Calgary, has been charged with the following:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Traffic offences (x5)

Singh will be appearing in court on Oct. 22, 2025. A second suspect has been identified with assistance of Calgary Police Service and a warrant is being sought for his arrest.
“This is an excellent example of proactive policing which led to the safe apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of stolen property” said Staff Sgt. Kathy KLASSEN, Detachment Commander of Chestermere RCMP. “Our officers remain committed to keeping our roads and community safe through diligent patrols and rapid response.”

Chestermere RCMP continues to encourage residents to report suspicious activity, impaired drivers, or unsafe behavior immediately and contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777.

