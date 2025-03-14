Chestermere RCMP seek assistance to locate missing female

Chestermere, Alta. – Chestermere RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old Kristine Wyborn. Kristine was last seen at St. Gabriel High School in Chestermere on March 13.

Kristine is described as:

5 feet 9 inches tall

Brown eyes and long brown hair

She wears glasses

Last wearing a dark blue hoodie, multicolour pyjamas, white Nike runners

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kristine, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

