Chestermere RCMP seek assistance to locate missing male

Chestermere, Alta. – Chestermere RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in locating 35-year-old Kiefer Cote. Kiefer was last seen at his parents’ residence in Chestermere on May 25, 2025. The vehicle he was believed to be driving was located in downtown Calgary on May 29, 2025.

Kiefer is described as:

6 feet tall

Blue eyes and blonde hair

Multiple tattoos and a nose ring

Last known to be wearing beige pants, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kiefer, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

