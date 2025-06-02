Chestermere RCMP Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Major Traffic Stop

Chestermere RCMP made a significant drug seizure earlier this month after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of illegal substances.

On May 8, officers with the Alberta RCMP Roving Traffic Unit (RTU) conducted a traffic stop near Chestermere to check the sobriety of the driver. During the stop, a specialized police dog, Mando, was brought in to assist with the investigation.

Mando, a trained drug detection dog, gave a positive indication for the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, prompting officers to conduct a more thorough search. During the search, they allegedly found 260 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

As a result of the discovery, the driver, identified as Ibrahim Al-Taai, a 21-year-old resident of Saskatoon, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Obstructing a police officer

Identity fraud

Al-Taai was later released from custody, but he faces a court date in Calgary on June 20, where he will appear to answer to the charges.

The drug seizure marks another significant step in local efforts to curb the growing issue of illegal drug trafficking and related crimes in the Chestermere area. Fentanyl, in particular, has been a growing concern across Canada due to its extreme potency and the dangers it poses to public health.

RCMP officials continue to urge residents to report any suspicious activity and to stay vigilant in the fight against drugs and organized crime.

This incident also highlights the critical role of specialized units like the Roving Traffic Unit and trained detection dogs in intercepting illegal activities and ensuring public safety. The RCMP remains committed to addressing drug-related issues and keeping communities across Alberta safe.

The investigation into Al-Taai’s case is ongoing, and further details may emerge as the case progresses through the legal system. In the meantime, local authorities are urging anyone with information related to drug trafficking or other criminal activities to come forward and assist law enforcement.

