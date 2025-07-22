Chestermere Reminds Residents to Register for Fall Municipal Election

The City of Chestermere is urging residents to ensure they’re registered ahead of this fall’s municipal election, as Alberta rolls out significant changes to how local votes are conducted.

“This year, all voters must be registered to cast their ballot,” the City stated on its website, emphasizing that pre-registration is now mandatory.

Under new provincial legislation, all municipalities are required to use Voterlink, the secure digital platform previously used for provincial elections, to collect and manage voter information. The system is designed to streamline registration and enhance election integrity, but it marks a shift from previous years, when voters could register at the polls on election day.

The deadline to register is August 15, ahead of the municipal election set for Sunday, October 20.

This election will also see a host of additional changes. For the first time, ballots in all Alberta municipalities must be hand-counted, following updated election protocols passed by the provincial government. The manual counting process is expected to extend vote tabulation times but is being implemented to improve transparency and accountability.

Adding to the historic nature of this election is the introduction of political parties at the municipal level, a move already adopted in Calgary and Edmonton. While Chestermere’s ballot remains non-partisan for now, the shift reflects a broader trend toward aligning municipal elections more closely with provincial and federal models.

The changes are expected to increase staffing needs significantly. According to Elections Alberta, approximately 1,000 additional workers will be required across the province to accommodate hand-counting and expanded administrative procedures.

Residents who are Canadian citizens, at least 18 years of age, and have lived in Alberta for at least six months prior to election day are eligible to vote. To register, voters must visit www.voterlink.ab.ca and provide proof of identity and residence.

The City of Chestermere is planning an outreach campaign to help ensure residents understand the new rules and deadlines. Voter information cards and registration reminders are expected to be sent out in the coming weeks.

Officials stress that timely registration is essential to a smooth election process. “This is a shared responsibility,” said a city spokesperson. “Making sure your registration is up to date ensures your voice is heard this October.”

For more information about the 2025 Chestermere municipal election, residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website or contact the municipal clerk’s office directly.

