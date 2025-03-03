Chestermere Residents Weigh in on RCMP Policing Priorities

Chestermere residents now have a unique opportunity to influence how local policing services are delivered. In a joint initiative between the City of Chestermere and the RCMP, a survey is being conducted to gather community feedback on the current state of policing. This collaborative effort seeks to align law enforcement priorities with the needs and concerns of the people who call Chestermere home.

As one of Alberta’s communities under RCMP jurisdiction, Chestermere benefits from a policing model that is responsive to local issues. According to a recent news release from the city, the RCMP sets its annual priorities based on the feedback provided by residents. “These priorities ensure that, in addition to responding to calls for service, officers focus on policing issues that resonate with local concerns,” the city explained. The insights collected will directly impact the policing strategy for the upcoming fiscal period, which runs from April to March 2026-27.

City officials emphasize that every response will remain confidential and be used solely to enhance local law enforcement practices. This commitment to confidentiality is designed to encourage honest and constructive feedback from residents. By participating in the survey, community members can address topics ranging from response times to overall public safety and community engagement.

This initiative is part of Chestermere’s broader commitment to transparency and community-oriented policing. Local leaders recognize that when residents share their firsthand experiences, it not only helps the RCMP better understand local challenges but also strengthens the trust between the police and the community. Residents are encouraged to take part and ensure their voices are heard, shaping a safer and more responsive Chestermere for all.

