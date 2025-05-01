Chestermere Upgrades Emergency Alert System

The City of Chestermere has announced an important upgrade to its emergency communications, introducing a more robust system to keep residents informed and safe during critical events.

Effective immediately, Chestermere will shift from using Voyent Alert to relying exclusively on the Alberta Emergency Alert program. The move is designed to enhance the speed, reach, and clarity of emergency messaging, providing residents with vital information when it matters most.

The Alberta Emergency Alert system is a province-wide network that distributes urgent warnings about life-threatening events such as wildfires, floods, severe storms, and hazardous material incidents. It also issues AMBER Alerts in the event of child abductions, as coordinated by local police services and the RCMP.

“Ensuring that our residents have access to immediate and accurate emergency information is critical to public safety,” said a city spokesperson. “By joining the Alberta Emergency Alert system, we’re able to provide better coverage and quicker communication during emergencies.”

The system is designed to send alerts through multiple channels, including television broadcasts, radio stations, municipal websites, social media, and the dedicated Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app. Additionally, most modern smartphones in Alberta are equipped to receive critical alerts automatically through wireless public alerting.

The new system uses two clear alert levels to guide residents:

Critical Alerts: These require immediate action to protect life and property. Examples include evacuation orders due to a wildfire, flash flood warnings, or hazardous material spills.

Advisory Alerts: These provide important information about developing situations that may require preparation or caution, such as severe weather watches or localized flooding risks.

Residents are strongly encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their mobile devices to ensure they receive real-time notifications tailored to their location and preferences. The app allows users to:

Customize which types of alerts they receive.

Adjust volume and vibration settings for critical alerts.

Opt-in to receive alerts for multiple communities — an important feature for those who commute or have family in other regions of Alberta.

The app is available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Links to download can also be found directly through the Alberta Emergency Alert website or the City of Chestermere’s official channels.

This enhancement comes as Alberta prepares for another busy spring and summer emergency season, with wildfire risk already heightened by dry conditions across parts of the province. According to Alberta Wildfire, the 2024 season is expected to be active, and residents are reminded to stay alert and be prepared for quick changes in local conditions.

City officials emphasized that while Chestermere will no longer issue regular updates through Voyent Alert, residents should remain signed up for other local notification services where applicable, such as snow route declarations or community updates, which may continue through city-specific systems.

“While no one ever wants to imagine being caught in an emergency, preparation is our best defense,” said the spokesperson. “Taking a few minutes now to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app and familiarize yourself with its features can make a critical difference during an emergency.”

Chestermere residents can learn more about the Alberta Emergency Alert system, find links to download the app, and access emergency preparedness resources by visiting www.alberta.ca/alberta-emergency-alert.aspx or checking the City of Chestermere’s website.

As always, in an emergency, if you are in immediate danger, call 911. Stay informed, stay connected, and stay safe, Chestermere.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.