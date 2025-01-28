Chestermere Woman Strikes Gold with Winning Ticket

A stroke of luck has brightened the life of longtime Chestermere resident Kathy Speck, who recently won $100,000 in the Western Max lottery draw held on December 3. The winning ticket, purchased at Centex located at 124 East Chestermere Drive, matched six out of seven numbers plus the bonus number, securing Speck’s impressive prize.

Kathy Speck, a dedicated contributor to the Chestermere Anchor Community Magazine, expressed her disbelief and joy upon learning of her win. “It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “I’m in complete shock. I don’t have any definite plans yet, but it’s great.” Speck credits her husband for the fortunate purchase, sharing, “I have to thank my husband for buying the ticket.”

According to a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 10, 12, 21, and 50, with the bonus number being 48. Speck’s ticket matched all required numbers, ensuring her the substantial $100,000 prize.

The Centex store at 124 East Chestermere Drive, where the winning ticket was purchased, has become a focal point of excitement in the community.

The Western Max lottery is renowned for its generous payouts, and Speck’s win adds to the list of notable victories this year. The lottery draw, held monthly, continues to engage and excite residents across Western Canada, offering them a chance to dream big and achieve financial milestones.

For Speck, the win arrives at a time when she is deeply embedded in community activities. As a committed contributor to the Chestermere Anchor Community Magazine, she has played a significant role in highlighting local stories, events, and initiatives that foster community spirit and cohesion. “I’ve always believed in the power of community and giving back,” Speck shared. “Winning this lottery is a wonderful surprise, and I hope to use part of it to continue supporting local initiatives and causes that matter to us.”

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation emphasizes responsible gambling and ensures that winners receive the necessary support to manage their winnings effectively. Speck’s win underscores the excitement and anticipation that lottery draws bring to residents, offering them a chance to transform their lives in an instant.

As Chestermere looks forward to 2025, Kathy Speck’s $100,000 win stands as a beacon of hope and possibility. Whether she chooses to invest in her personal dreams, support her family, or give back to the community, her fortune is sure to make a lasting positive impact on Chestermere.

For more information about the Western Max lottery and upcoming draws, residents can visit the official Western Canada Lottery Corporation website or stop by their local Centex store. Meanwhile, Chestermere celebrates one of its own, with Kathy Speck’s remarkable win highlighting the spirit of luck and community that defines this vibrant town.

