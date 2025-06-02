Freeze on Industrial Carbon Tax and Expansion of Provincial WUI Teams in Strathmore

he industrial carbon price at $95 per tonne through 2025 and 2026 – pausing a scheduled increase to $110 per tonne. This decision reflects the urgent need to maintain competitiveness, protect jobs, and provide stability in the face of escalating American tariffs and destructive, ideologically driven policies from the federal government.

U.S. tariffs are driving up costs, disrupting supply chains, and creating uncertainty for Alberta’s key industries. Combined with Ottawa’s regulatory agenda, this economic climate poses serious risks to our energy sector and resource economy. Now more than ever, we must ensure Alberta industries have the flexibility to operate efficiently and plan for the future with confidence.

Alberta’s industrial carbon pricing system – Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) – has been in place since 2007. It is an Alberta-made solution that balances responsible environmental stewardship with economic growth. Facilities regulated under TIER include those in oil and gas, electricity generation, petrochemicals, manufacturing, cement, pulp and paper, mining, and forestry. These sectors employ thousands of Albertans and power our economy.

By freezing the TIER price, Alberta is providing immediate economic relief and certainty to these sectors. At the same time, we remain committed to reducing emissions through innovation, not excessive taxation. Since implementing TIER, Alberta has reduced oil sands emissions intensity by over 22% – even as production has increased by 90%. This proves that Alberta can lead on emissions reductions without sacrificing jobs or investment.

TIER revenues are already being reinvested into next-generation technologies – like geothermal energy, hydrogen development, energy storage, methane reduction, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. These projects are helping Alberta industries evolve while remaining competitive on a global scale.

With a legislated review of the TIER system coming before the end of 2026, Alberta’s government will continue to make practical, forward-looking decisions to ensure our economy remains resilient. As the federal government doubles down on policies that threaten jobs and economic growth, Alberta is acting to protect our industries, safeguard livelihoods, and chart a stable course forward.

This is how Alberta defends prosperity, by standing up for our workers, supporting responsible development, and resisting ideological policies that risk our economic future.

A key part of that prosperity is protecting the communities that drive it. That’s why I was pleased to join Minister Mike Ellis recently in Strathmore to announce six new Wildland Urban Interface teams, including one with the Strathmore Fire Department. The increase to eight provincial teams will support our regional firefighting capabilities and significantly enhance the province’s ability to ensure the safety of Albertans’ businesses, neighbourhoods and critical infrastructure during a wildfire event.

Each new team will be provided with $1.09 million by Alberta’s government over the next two years, for personnel costs, administrative support, equipment and maintenance, and travel costs, to help develop and expand the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Program’s training and operational capacity.

I have every confidence in the dedicated men and women of the Strathmore Fire Department, they stand ready to answer the call and protect Albertans whenever duty demands. I hold the deepest respect for their service and thank them sincerely for their commitment to keeping our communities safe.

Together, with the dedication of our local fire departments and government support, we are taking decisive action to face the challenges of wildfire season head-on.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

