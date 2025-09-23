Getting started in today’s job market isn’t easy, especially for young people. Many teenagers and young adults are genuinely eager to get their first real job and start making money, but employers don’t always have the resources to take a chance on someone new. That’s why our government is introducing the Alberta Youth Employment Incentive.

This $8 million program will help 1,000 businesses hire 2,500 young Albertans between the ages of 15 and 24. Employers that hire these young Albertans will receive direct support to cover training and wages, making it easier for businesses to open their doors to the next generation of Alberta’s workers.

Starting next month, businesses can apply through CAREERS: The Next Generation, a non-profit dedicated to connecting young people with job opportunities. Employers who participate can receive $4,000 if they hire one to two young workers, or $7,500 if they hire three to five. On top of that, Alberta’s government will help cover $10 for every hour worked by a young employee. More info can be found at www.ayeincentive.ca.

This incentive is about giving young Albertans a chance to prove themselves, gain real skills, and build the confidence that comes with a meaningful job. To make these opportunities even more rewarding, young Albertans who complete at least 200 hours on the job and pass a skills check from their employer will earn a special digital badge. This badge can be added to resumes and job applications, showing future employers they have what it takes to succeed at work.

Whether it’s in a small-town business, a farm, a local shop, or at a growing company in one of our cities, these opportunities will help young Albertans start building their careers right here at home. At the same time, employers get the energy and ideas that young workers bring to the table.

Alberta’s government is committed to making sure Albertans of all ages have the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. By investing in young Albertans today, we’re building a stronger workforce for tomorrow.

As we support young Albertans in building their futures, we’re also taking steps to strengthen the systems that serve all Albertans – starting with how we prove identity and citizenship.

Alberta is the first province to add a Canadian citizenship marker to driver’s licences and ID cards, giving residents a single, secure card to access programs and services.

This fall, legislation will be introduced to implement the addition of Canadian citizenship status to Albertans’ driver’s licences or ID cards. This change is part of a broader initiative to give Albertans a single, secure document that confirms both identity and Canadian citizenship. By combining identity and citizenship on one document, Albertans will no longer need to carry multiple pieces of ID to access services.

Adding a Canadian citizenship marker to Alberta’s driver’s licences will also strengthen Alberta’s election system by helping ensure that only eligible citizens cast ballots, protecting the integrity of our democratic process. It also positions Alberta to respond quickly to future legislative changes and aligns with international standards.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.