Go Girl Event Encourages Active Lifestyles for Young Girls in Chestermere

Girls aged 9 to 14 will have the chance to explore a variety of physical and wellness activities at the Go Girl event on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. The action-packed, one-day event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is designed to inspire young girls to lead an active lifestyle.

Participants will “see and try” different sports, fitness, and wellness activities while learning about local opportunities to stay engaged. Past activities have included yoga, rugby, boxing, curling, martial arts, and mindfulness exercises. A lunchtime resource fair will provide nutrition and wellness information, with opportunities for local organizations to host tables or contribute to participant swag bags.

Registration is $25, including snacks, lunch, and a t-shirt. Spots can be secured online, in person at the Chestermere Rec Centre, or by calling 403-272-7170.

For more information on hosting a resource table or contributing to swag bags, email kim@littlelakelocals.ca.

Go Girl Chestermere is proudly presented by Chestermere Regional Community Association, Rocky View Schools, Alberta Health Services, Little Lake Locals, Synergy, Stepping Stones to Mental Health, and the Calgary Rural Primary Care Network.

Special thanks to the Chestermere Rotary Club and InMotion Network for sponsoring this event.

