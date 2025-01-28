High School Site Update – January 23, 2025

The City of Chestermere is pleased to provide an important update on the Dawson School Site, following recent developments presented at the January 21, 2025, Governance & Priority Committee meeting. This update marks significant progress in the city’s efforts to enhance educational infrastructure and recreational spaces for the community.

In September 2024, the Administration presented comprehensive reports on the High School Lands and the Recreation Site Lands, outlining the strategic plans and necessary steps for the development of the Dawson School Site. These reports highlighted the need for meticulous planning and collaboration with educational authorities to ensure the project meets the community’s evolving needs.

Further advancements were made in November 2024 when the dedication agreement was executed, and the final sign-off was completed. This crucial milestone signifies the formal commitment of all parties involved and paves the way for the next phases of the project.

With the approval of the 2025 Capital Budget, the City has allocated necessary funding to fulfill level 1 site readiness requirements. This funding is earmarked for the installation of essential utilities and the construction of roadways, which are critical for ensuring that the site is fully prepared for future development. The allocation underscores the city’s dedication to advancing the project efficiently and responsibly.

A pivotal step in the project’s progression is the submission of the subdivision application to the Land Titles Office. This submission represents the final step in transferring the title of the Dawson School Site to the City of Chestermere. Once approved, this transfer will enable the commencement of roadway construction, a key component of the level 1 site readiness. The timely submission of this application demonstrates the city’s proactive approach in adhering to project time lines and regulatory requirements.

Collaboration remains a cornerstone of the project’s success. The Administration continues to work closely with Rocky View Schools to ensure that all site readiness conditions are meticulously reviewed and met. This partnership guarantees that the Dawson School Site will not only be ready for construction but will also align with the educational standards and requirements set forth by the school district. Maintaining this collaboration ensures that the project remains a top priority and progresses smoothly through each developmental stage.

The Dawson School Site project is integral to the city’s broader vision of providing quality education and recreational facilities for Chestermere’s growing population. As the community continues to expand, the need for well-planned educational institutions and recreational areas becomes increasingly important. The City of Chestermere is committed to meeting these needs through strategic planning, effective resource allocation, and strong partnerships with key stakeholders.

Residents interested in staying informed about the Dawson School Site project and other municipal developments are encouraged to attend upcoming Governance & Priorities Meetings. These meetings provide a platform for community members to engage with city officials, ask questions, and stay updated on the progress of various projects.

As Chestermere moves forward, the successful advancement of the Dawson School Site project exemplifies the city’s commitment to fostering a thriving, well-supported community. The combination of secured funding, completed agreements, and ongoing collaboration with educational authorities positions the project for continued success and timely completion.

The City of Chestermere expresses that it remains dedicated to transparency and community involvement throughout the development process. By keeping residents informed and engaged, the city ensures that the Dawson School Site project not only meets current needs but also adapts to future demands, providing a lasting legacy for generations to come.

For more information on the Dawson School Site and other city projects, residents can visit the City of Chestermere’s official website or contact the municipal office directly. Stay connected and participate in shaping the future of Chestermere by staying informed and involved in community initiatives.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.