Horseshoe Crossing High School Celebrates Grand Opening

Horseshoe Crossing High School, a state-of-the-art educational facility serving several northern Rocky View communities, is gearing up to mark its official grand opening. The celebration, set to take place in the school’s modern gymnasium on Friday, March 7, promises to be a milestone event for local residents and families alike.

Opened in September 2024 by Rocky View Schools, the new high school currently welcomes students from Grade 9 through Grade 11 hailing from Langdon, Dalemead, Indus, and Janet. The facility is designed to meet the needs of rapidly growing communities in the region, with plans already in motion to expand the school’s offerings to include Grade 12 students next year. “At present, 326 students call Horseshoe Crossing High School their home, and as the surrounding communities continue to develop, we expect that number to rise significantly,” said Ben Sherick, communications officer with Rocky View Schools. He added that enrolment is projected to reach around 445 students once Grade 12 is introduced.

The inception of Horseshoe Crossing High School is the result of persistent advocacy by Langdon residents, who, frustrated by the need to send their children to schools located far from home, rallied for a new, locally based high school. Approved by the Alberta government in 2020, the project is seen as a long-overdue investment in the area’s educational infrastructure. “This school not only creates much-needed space but also offers our youth the chance to attend high school right within their community—a first for many families in the region,” Sherick explained.

Beyond its immediate educational benefits, the new facility symbolizes the broader regional growth seen throughout Rocky View County. The modern classrooms, advanced learning spaces, and community-centered design aim to foster academic excellence while encouraging local engagement. Community leaders and educators alike view the grand opening as a beacon of progress—a sign that the region is well-equipped to handle its burgeoning population and evolving economic landscape.

As families prepare to gather on March 7, the grand opening of Horseshoe Crossing High School stands as a proud testament to local determination and forward-thinking planning, promising a bright future for both students and the wider community.

