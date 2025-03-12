Jasper National Park Wildfire Recovery Underway

Jasper National Park is emerging from one of its most challenging periods in recent history as wildfire recovery takes center stage. On Thursday, March 6, at the Jasper Activity Centre, a public forum highlighted the extensive recovery efforts underway following the devastating wildfires that swept through the park in 2024.

Wildfire recovery has become the top priority for Parks Canada as officials work tirelessly to repair and restore damaged campgrounds. One of the early successes in the recovery effort is the reopening of the Wapiti Winter Campground, which welcomed visitors back on Friday, March 7. This reopening is part of a broader plan to ensure that nearly 70 per cent of Jasper’s frontcountry camping is available this summer, with some campsites even extending their operational seasons to provide additional camping opportunities.

At the forum, Alan Fehr, superintendent of Jasper National Park, emphasized that efforts are heavily concentrated on repairing Whistler Campground. “That’s the big one, with 781 sites, and it was the least damaged. We’ve already done a lot of work to start getting it ready,” Fehr explained. Campgrounds play a vital role in the park’s accessibility, particularly for visitors who cannot afford the high costs of local hotels. “Hotels can be several hundred dollars a night, so campgrounds are fundamentally important for us,” he added.

However, not all areas will be open this season. Both Wabasso Campground and a portion of Wapiti Campground remain closed due to the extent of wildfire damage. In response, Parks Canada is designating 70 sites at Marmot Meadows, near Whistlers Campground, for temporary housing to accommodate displaced visitors and local residents. Although nearly all park areas will be accessible to the public, certain regions—such as Maligne Canyon, Valley of the Five Lakes, and Edith Cavell—remain off-limits as they undergo further repair and reclamation work. Plans are in motion to reopen these areas in some capacity later this summer.

In addition to restoring campgrounds, the recovery process extends into Jasper’s townsite. Parks Canada is collaborating closely with the Municipality of Jasper through the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre to clear debris and pave the way for rebuilding efforts. During the forum, officials from federal and provincial government bodies, including remarks by Terry Duguid, federal minister for PrairiesCan, and Ron Hallman, Parks Canada’s president and CEO, underscored the collaborative spirit driving the recovery.

Beyond the immediate restoration work, Jasper faces future challenges such as wildfire preparedness and long-term community resilience. Parks Canada has been proactive in winter vegetation management and fireguard enhancements, ensuring the park is better prepared for upcoming wildfire seasons. In a broader effort to support the community, interim housing has been provided to displaced residents, and a parcel of land along Connaught Drive will soon be developed into a 40-unit affordable housing rental complex for those in need.

The road to recovery is long and fraught with challenges, yet the dedicated efforts of Parks Canada, municipal partners, and the resilient community of Jasper underscore a shared commitment to rebuild and thrive together.

