Langdon Days Showcases Resilient Spirit Despite Stormy Skies

The perseverance of Langdon, the “Good Luck Town”, shone through this past weekend in the aftermath of a not-so-lucky weather forecast.

On Friday, the first night of the hamlet’s annual summer event, Langdon Days, Mother Nature put on a spectacular lightning show, and with it came an equally spectacular amount of rain.

Early Saturday morning, board members and volunteers with the Langdon Community Association were hard at work pumping water out of Langdon Park and restructuring the day’s activities.

After several months of meticulously planning, organizing, and mapping out the Children’s Festival events, the pooling water forced most activities to move to drier areas of Langdon Park.

The early morning hard work paid off. The Saturday of Langdon Days kicked off with a free pancake breakfast, and after a mainly cloudy start to the day, the sun came out right as the parade was getting underway, delighting spectators who cheered and waved at passing floats.

Following the parade, residents enjoyed a barbecue and open house at the firehall, and the pickleball tournament and horse-drawn wagon rides went ahead at Langdon Park.

After lunch, vendors, entertainment, and summer activities emerged across the park, and Mother Nature decided to cooperate, except for a light wind that grounded the hot air balloon.

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the mostly sunny weather at the Children’s Festival at Langdon Park and the nearby baseball tournament at Iron Horse Fields.

Saturday evening saw the outdoor movie moved indoors, thanks to a bit of wind and too much residual water in the park. Even so, moviegoers were able to enjoy a fun showing of the film Sonic.

While many danced the night away at the cabaret, the Saturday evening officially wrapped up with fireworks that lit up the night sky in a fantastic display as good as (if not better than) those in bigger cities.

A light rain started as the last few fireworks faded out, and unfortunately, the rain continued for much of Sunday’s activities, including the final day of the baseball tournament.

However, the wet weather didn’t dampen the spirits of car enthusiasts who stuck it out for the Show and Shine. A decent number of classic cars were on display, even attracting a few pin-up girls from the surrounding area.

Vinyl Trax Rockabilly played a great mix of upbeat tunes, and the car show was capped off with a new event for Langdon Days — a kids’ power wheels race that drew quite a crowd to cheer on the racers who, quite literally, burned rubber in the high school parking lot.

Sunday night wrapped up with an ever-popular family bingo night, and many residents took to social media to express their thanks for another successful community celebration.

This past weekend’s events really showed how strong the community spirit is in Langdon and proved that wonderful things can happen when everyone bands together, even when things don’t go as planned.

