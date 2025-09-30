Langdon is moving closer to establishing its own policing committee

2 days ago
951 Views
2 Min Read

In a development closely watched by Chestermere and Rocky View County residents alike, Langdon appears poised to establish its own municipal policing committee, rather than remain under a regional body. The change is driven by recent amendments to Alberta’s Police Act and new provincial regulations requiring that municipalities policed by the RCMP be represented by either a municipal policing committee, regional policing committee, or the Provincial Police Advisory Board, depending on their population and policing agreement.
The committees’ mandate is to set local policing priorities, develop community safety plans, and serve as a conduit between municipal councils, residents, and the RCMP.
Under the current plan, most of Rocky View County will continue to be represented by the Provincial Police Advisory Board. However, the County must decide how Langdon will be represented. In May, council directed the Reeve to invite Strathmore to form a joint municipal policing committee. Strathmore ultimately declined the offer, opting instead to form its own independent board.
Lorraine Wesley, Manager of Enforcement Services for Rocky View County, told councillors that unless the County intervenes, Langdon’s default representation would fall under the Southern Alberta District Regional Policing Committee. But Wesley noted that several municipalities—Didsbury, High River, Olds—have expressed intent to opt out of regional committees.
Given those trends, the County’s administration is recommending that Langdon instead establish a municipal policing committee. That requires formally requesting the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services to opt out of the regional alternative. Once approved, the next step will be to present a terms of reference for Council approval. This document would outline requirements from provincial regulation—committee size (between 3 and 7 members), mandates, reporting — along with local policy preferences.
Wesley said the local committee would ensure public representation from Langdon, giving residents a direct voice to the RCMP detachment’s commanding officer on local policing priorities and safety concerns.
At the Sept. 16 meeting, Council unanimously passed a motion directing the Reeve to send a letter to the Minister, formally requesting to establish the Langdon municipal policing committee instead of remaining under a regional body.
Currently, Langdon’s RCMP detachment is located at 24 3 Avenue NW. As the process moves forward, Chestermere residents will likely be watching closely, since changes in policing governance in Langdon could influence regional collaboration, resource sharing, and public safety planning across eastern Rocky View and adjacent municipalities.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • BEST Cash Payouts for Gold
    Are you downsizing? Let us help. We buy Royal Canadian Mint sets, Franklin Mint sets, all mint sets. Gold, chains, rings, coins, unuse gold jewelry.Never any fees to pay. No obligation to sell. Seniors’ Special – 10% more on all cash payouts.Let us come to visit you in the comfort and privacy of your home. […]
  • Cash for Gold and Silver
    GOLD:Unused or unwanted Chains, Rings, Bangles, CoinsSENIORS’ SPECIAL 10% more in September SILVER:Coins, Royal Canadian Mint setsCanadian 1968 and older 10, 25, 50 & siIver dollarsUS 1964 and earlier 10, 25, 50 & silver dollarsCanadian Prairie Pickers Pays Cash!Doing business in Alberta since 1986 Bonded since 1967 Ad Category: Wanted
  • CASH IN UNWANTED GOLD!
    CASH IN YOUR GOLD!BUYING your unwanted and broken jewelry, coins, coin collections, nuggets, dust, all gold, etc. ALSO BUYING ALL SILVER, STERLING & PLATINUM!I MAKE HOUSE CALLS ALL OVER ALBERTA & PAY YOU CASH.Call Todd 780-504-7995 Ad Category: Wanted