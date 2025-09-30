Langdon is moving closer to establishing its own policing committee

In a development closely watched by Chestermere and Rocky View County residents alike, Langdon appears poised to establish its own municipal policing committee, rather than remain under a regional body. The change is driven by recent amendments to Alberta’s Police Act and new provincial regulations requiring that municipalities policed by the RCMP be represented by either a municipal policing committee, regional policing committee, or the Provincial Police Advisory Board, depending on their population and policing agreement.

The committees’ mandate is to set local policing priorities, develop community safety plans, and serve as a conduit between municipal councils, residents, and the RCMP.

Under the current plan, most of Rocky View County will continue to be represented by the Provincial Police Advisory Board. However, the County must decide how Langdon will be represented. In May, council directed the Reeve to invite Strathmore to form a joint municipal policing committee. Strathmore ultimately declined the offer, opting instead to form its own independent board.

Lorraine Wesley, Manager of Enforcement Services for Rocky View County, told councillors that unless the County intervenes, Langdon’s default representation would fall under the Southern Alberta District Regional Policing Committee. But Wesley noted that several municipalities—Didsbury, High River, Olds—have expressed intent to opt out of regional committees.

Given those trends, the County’s administration is recommending that Langdon instead establish a municipal policing committee. That requires formally requesting the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services to opt out of the regional alternative. Once approved, the next step will be to present a terms of reference for Council approval. This document would outline requirements from provincial regulation—committee size (between 3 and 7 members), mandates, reporting — along with local policy preferences.

Wesley said the local committee would ensure public representation from Langdon, giving residents a direct voice to the RCMP detachment’s commanding officer on local policing priorities and safety concerns.

At the Sept. 16 meeting, Council unanimously passed a motion directing the Reeve to send a letter to the Minister, formally requesting to establish the Langdon municipal policing committee instead of remaining under a regional body.

Currently, Langdon’s RCMP detachment is located at 24 3 Avenue NW. As the process moves forward, Chestermere residents will likely be watching closely, since changes in policing governance in Langdon could influence regional collaboration, resource sharing, and public safety planning across eastern Rocky View and adjacent municipalities.

