Man from Siksika Nation Killed in Strathmore Collision

2 days ago
1,286 Views
2 Min Read

One man is dead after being hit by a truck in Strathmore.

A 24-year-old man from the Siksika Nation has died following a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Strathmore. The Alberta RCMP say the incident occurred on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at approximately 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Pine Road.
The victim has been identified as Dante Waterchief, a resident of Siksika Nation. He was transported to a hospital in Calgary with serious injuries where he later died.
The driver involved, 22-year-old Kyera Oldwoman, also from Siksika Nation, has since been charged with second-degree murder. The charge follows an investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
According to RCMP reports, the victim was struck by a black Dodge Ram near Pine Road in Strathmore. The accident was initially attended by emergency services who located Dante with severe injuries.
Oldwoman remains in custody. She is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Siksika on Thursday.
Strathmore RCMP have asked anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to contact them at 403-934-3968. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to reach out through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
This tragic accident has raised serious concerns in the local community, not only about highway and pedestrian safety but also around accountability in fatal traffic incidents. The charge of second-degree murder marks a rare escalation in response to a vehicle-pedestrian crash, suggesting authorities believe there’s potential evidence of intent or a high level of culpability.
As the legal process unfolds, residents are left mourning the loss of Dante Waterchief and awaiting more details. The court appearance in Siksika on Thursday will likely shed further light on the RCMP’s case and the evidence that led to the murder charge against Oldwoman.

