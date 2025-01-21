Mash at Mall: Experience the Thrill of Chestermere’s Amateur Boxing in Calgary

Chestermere’s passion for local sports and community events is taking a detour from it’s usual venue of our Recreation Centre into north east Calgary early in February. Boxing enthusiasts and families alike are invited to attend “Mash at Mall,” an electrifying display of amateur boxing scheduled for February 8th at Calgary’s Sundridge Mall. Set to begin at 2 p.m. by the bustling food court, the event is free to the public and promises a day full of adrenaline, athleticism, and community spirit.

“Mash at Mall” will feature elite amateur boxers from across Western Canada. These athletes, many of whom have honed their skills in community gyms and local clubs much like those found here in Chestermere, are ready to showcase their talent in a competitive yet family-friendly atmosphere. The event is seen as an opportunity not only to celebrate the sport but also to foster unity among residents from different communities who share a love for athletic competition and healthy lifestyles.

While the venue is located in Calgary, the event resonates with the ethos of Chestermere—a town known for its strong community ties and vibrant local culture. Residents of Chestermere have often embraced events that spotlight emerging talent and celebrate local sportsmanship. “Mash at Mall” builds on that tradition by offering a platform where emerging boxers can demonstrate their skill in front of an engaged and supportive audience.

Amateur boxing in Canada has a long and storied history. From grassroots programs that nurture young talent to major competitions that attract nationwide attention, boxing remains a sport that instills discipline, resilience, and determination—qualities that resonate with many in Chestermere. As local gyms and sports clubs continue to promote physical fitness and well-being, events like “Mash at Mall” underscore the region’s commitment to celebrating athletic excellence and community engagement.

Sundridge Mall, known for its modern amenities and bustling atmosphere, provides an ideal backdrop for the event. With ample parking and a range of food and retail options, attendees can enjoy a full day out, mingling with other sports enthusiasts and community members. The choice of location in Calgary allows for a wider regional draw, further strengthening the bond between Chestermere and its larger urban neighbour.

For many residents who prefer community-driven events over large-scale commercial spectacles, “Mash at Mall” offers a welcome alternative. The event highlights a Canada-first spirit—championing athletic talent and healthy competition while prioritizing community values over excessive commercialization. It reminds us that whether in Chestermere or Calgary, true community events are defined by their ability to bring people together and celebrate shared passions.

With free admission, there’s little reason for families and sports fans to miss what promises to be a dynamic afternoon of amateur boxing action. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the sport or a curious newcomer, the event offers a rare glimpse into the dedication and hard work that goes into pursuing athletic excellence.

For additional details on the event and future community activities, interested attendees are encouraged to visit www.olympuschestermere.com. Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 8th, and get ready to experience the raw energy and excitement of amateur boxing at Sundridge Mall!

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.