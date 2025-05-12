Mayor for a Day Contest Invites Middle Schoolers to Step Into Civic Leadership

The City of Chestermere is calling on its next generation of leaders with a unique opportunity for local youth to take the reins—at least for a day.

Now open for applications, the annual Mayor for a Day contest invites students in Grades 6 to 9 to step into the shoes of Mayor Shannon Dean. The program is designed to spark civic interest, promote leadership, and give young residents a voice in their community.

“This is a great way to engage our youth and help them understand how their city functions,” said Mayor Dean. “We’re always excited to hear their ideas and perspectives—some of them are surprisingly thoughtful and creative.”

The contest winner will receive a full “mayoral experience,” including a mock swearing-in ceremony at City Hall, a private sit-down meeting with Mayor Dean, and the chance to shadow City staff and council members through a day of municipal operations.

Alongside the ceremonial duties and behind-the-scenes tour, the chosen student will also enjoy a complimentary lunch and take home some official City of Chestermere merchandise. The day is meant to be both educational and fun—while offering a first-hand look at local government in action.

To be eligible, applicants must be Chestermere residents currently enrolled in Grades 6 through 9. The city encourages submissions from students interested in community involvement, leadership, or civic issues. The application process includes answering a few short questions and submitting an idea or project the student believes would improve Chestermere.

Applications are being accepted online through the City’s website and will remain open until May 30, 2025.

“We hope this program inspires students to see themselves as leaders,” said City Communications Officer Kaelyn Kurr, who helps coordinate the initiative. “Whether it’s about public spaces, parks, or programs for youth, we want to hear what matters to them.”

To apply or learn more, visit chestermere.ca/mayorforaday.

