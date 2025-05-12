Our government congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election victory and the formation of a minority government. We also thank Pierre Poilievre for his principled leadership and powerful advocacy in defence of Alberta’s economy, energy workers, and constitutional rights. His vision for a stronger, safer, more united Canada has inspired millions across the country, and earned the respect of countless Albertans.

But despite a new face at the helm, the federal government remains the same one that has spent the last decade undermining Alberta’s economy, landlocking our resources, and threatening our core industries. We recognize and share the deep frustration felt by many Albertans today.

Now is the time for Prime Minister Carney to prove that he is prepared to govern differently. If he is serious about resetting the fractured relationship between Alberta and Ottawa, that reset must come through meaningful, decisive action – not symbolic gestures or hollow rhetoric.

Within the first six months of his term, the Prime Minister must take real steps to reverse the damage his party has done. That means repealing Bill C-69, lifting the tanker ban off the Pacific coast, and scrapping the emissions cap that would impose a de facto production limit on Alberta’s oil and gas industry. It means abandoning unrealistic federal mandates like the Clean Electricity Regulations and net-zero vehicle targets, ending the prohibition on single-use plastics, returning oversight of the industrial carbon tax to the provinces, and stopping the censorship of Canadian energy companies.

We understand how disappointing it is to even have to demand these basic measures. But Albertans can take confidence in the fact that their government is prepared. We have planned for this moment and will not allow the status quo to continue.

Albertans are proud Canadians who want to live in a strong, united, and prosperous country but we will not stand by while our province is targeted and diminished by a federal government that refuses to respect our role in Confederation.

In the weeks ahead, Albertans will have the opportunity to take part in a serious conversation about our province’s future. Together, we will assess the options available to strengthen and protect Alberta from future hostile actions out of Ottawa, and ultimately choose the best path forward.

We will lead that discussion with sincerity and determination, always with the goal of securing Alberta’s place in a united Canada that respects our constitutional rights, facilitates our resource development, and treats us as an equal partner.

This government’s commitment is to the people of Alberta. We will not back down. We will stand firm. And we will defend the jobs, industries, and prosperity that Alberta families depend on – no matter who sits in the Prime Minister’s chair.

