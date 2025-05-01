Premier Smith’s Asia Visit Highlights Alberta’s Global Ambitions

Premier Danielle Smith is embarking on a week-long trade mission to Japan and South Korea, aiming to strengthen Alberta’s economic ties with key Asian markets. The visit focuses on expanding opportunities in energy, agriculture, and transportation sectors.​

In Japan, Premier Smith is meeting with government officials, importers, and leaders in the energy and agricultural sectors to position Alberta as a reliable partner in meeting Japan’s growing demand for energy and food security. Japan was Alberta’s third-largest export market in 2024, with exports totaling nearly $2.7 billion, including approximately $1 billion in energy products .​

Following her engagements in Japan, Smith will travel to Gangwon State, South Korea, to reinforce Alberta’s longstanding sister-province relationship. Bilateral trade between Alberta and South Korea totaled about $1.5 billion in 2024, with significant investments from Korean companies in Alberta’s energy sector .​

During her travels, Smith experienced Japan’s Hayabusa high-speed train, which reaches speeds of 320 km/h. She noted that a similar system in Alberta could enable travel between Edmonton and Calgary in under an hour. This aligns with Alberta’s ongoing development of a Passenger Rail Master Plan, expected to be completed by summer 2025. The plan envisions a comprehensive rail network connecting major cities, airports, and tourist destinations, aiming to enhance accessibility and reduce road congestion .​

Premier Smith’s mission underscores Alberta’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and exploring innovative solutions to meet the province’s evolving economic and transportation needs.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.