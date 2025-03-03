Public Inquiry is full Transparency

As has been reported on many Alberta news outlets, Smith’s UCP appears to be undermining AHS responsibility for doing what they asked them to do. I listened to our Premier on a recent local newscast basically stating part of the job for the head of AHS Athana Mentzelopoulos was to look at the costs of delivering health services. As reported, in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit, former AHS head Athana Mentzelopoulos alleges the premier’s then-chief of staff, Marshall Smith, repeatedly put pressure on her to sign deals with the Alberta Surgical Group, despite concerns about costs and who was benefiting. If AHS was doing what the government wanted then why fire the head of AHS for doing just that?

Given this would be a top level budget portfolio, do you believe Smith’s statement that LaGrange and she have had no involvement in this, at all?

If so, then why did Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issue a directive stripping the health authority and Mentzelopoulos of their authority to approve contracts?

As reported, the lawsuit alleges AHS estimates the two private companies Alberta Surgical Group and MHCare Medical have completed $614 million in government contracts. MHCare Medical secured a $70 million contract to import children pain medication which is reported to only have received about 30%, despite paying the full cost.

As reported, following that contract the CEO and co-owner of MHCare Medical provided Smith and multiple cabinet ministers and government staff with luxury box tickets to Edmonton Oilers playoff games.

Given what has already occurred with Smith’s UCP being less than upfront with renewables energy moratorium request and the eastern slopes coal mining issues, and that Smith has now stated there will be no Public inquiry, you have to wonder what she is afraid of?

Now, the minister for infrastructure citing procurement concerns is resigning cabinet to be able to bring in honesty and integrity to the government. The new budget states that more funding is needed for health services, however as reported when private for profit surgical groups are charging twice as much as hospitals charge for the same procedure, then what is this increase in health spending of our tax dollars for?

The best way to find out is contact your MLA and ask for a Public Inquiry. They are obligated to give you a reply, which I’m still waiting for from my MLA. As seen before, watch for smoke and mirrors to draw you away from these very concerning issues of trust and responsibility of your tax dollars. Smith’s government talks about the importance of transparency so tell your MLA and Premiere to walk the talk and assure Albertans that only a Public Inquiry can do.

