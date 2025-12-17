QE II Closed Between Calgary and Airdrie

SB Deerfoot between Yankee Valley and up to Stoney (as far as I traveled) was closed down due to numerous multiple vehicle accidents, lots of semi trucks jack knifed across all lanes, not a ton of people in the ditches yet (from what I could see) but lots and lots of crunched vehicles, firetrucks were seen every few km along the highway.



HAZARDS BEING USED: Many people are pulled over with hazards on, while many other are driving slowly with hazards on. The roads are slick and icy, my brand new car with brand new winter tires didn’t stand a chance at breaking quickly, slid lots.



WIND CONDITION: Wind is very strong especially under the bridge as you pass it, drive slow if you are on the roads and get off as soon as you safely can.



VISION: extremely limited, with wind picking up it was maybe 3-5 feet in front of you that you can see. (Basically anyone who is directly in front of you, and maybe some of beside you, seeing approaching vehicles in your rear view is impossible until they are already close enough to potentially not stop in time.)

