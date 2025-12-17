QE II Closed Between Calgary and Airdrie

5 days ago
743 Views
1 Min Read

SB Deerfoot between Yankee Valley and up to Stoney (as far as I traveled) was closed down due to numerous multiple vehicle accidents, lots of semi trucks jack knifed across all lanes, not a ton of people in the ditches yet (from what I could see) but lots and lots of crunched vehicles, firetrucks were seen every few km along the highway.

HAZARDS BEING USED: Many people are pulled over with hazards on, while many other are driving slowly with hazards on. The roads are slick and icy, my brand new car with brand new winter tires didn’t stand a chance at breaking quickly, slid lots.

WIND CONDITION: Wind is very strong especially under the bridge as you pass it, drive slow if you are on the roads and get off as soon as you safely can.

VISION: extremely limited, with wind picking up it was maybe 3-5 feet in front of you that you can see. (Basically anyone who is directly in front of you, and maybe some of beside you, seeing approaching vehicles in your rear view is impossible until they are already close enough to potentially not stop in time.)

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts

Submitted Story

This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • Services: PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER
    PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER. All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. Toll free 1-866-405-1228; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services
  • Wetaskiwin – MEIER GUN AUCTION
    MEIER GUN AUCTION, Saturday, December 20 - 10am Wetaskiwin - Selling Rifles, Shot Guns, Antique Firearms, Gun Safes, Ammunition, Scopes, Sportsman Equipment. Consign now! Free Pick-Up. Call 780-440-1860; www.meierauction.com. Ad Category: Auctions
  • Vacation Villa in BC
    EXTRAORDINARY VILLA IN OSOYOOS, BC, breathtaking lake views, just 3 minutes from town. Vacation in Canada's warmest destination. Or warmer weather, two luxurious 5-star resort units in Phoenix, Arizona. Doug 306-716-2671. Ad Category: Recreation and Travel