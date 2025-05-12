Reckless Talk of Alberta Separation Is Not the Way Forward

The latest uptick in Alberta separatist chatter isn’t just frustrating—it’s dangerous. As someone who has lived in Alberta for close to 50 years, I take immense pride in Alberta’s pioneering spirit, our breathtaking landscapes, and our unshakable work ethic. But I am a Canadian first, and an Albertan second. And this wave of secessionist sentiment—however emotionally charged or politically expedient it may seem—is not just a dead end. It’s a perilous road that risks tearing at the fabric of the very country that has given us so much.

Let’s be clear: We Albertans have every right to feel frustrated. We’ve seen federal decisions that appear tone-deaf to the realities of life on the Prairies—from pipeline delays and equalization debates to carbon policies that hit our industries hard. But threatening to leave Confederation is not a solution. It’s a tantrum disguised as strategy. And like any tantrum, it may feel satisfying in the moment, but the long-term consequences are nothing short of catastrophic.

First, the legal and economic hurdles to actual separation are monumental. This isn’t Brexit—this would be an unprecedented rupture of a provincial relationship within a constitutional federation. Ottawa isn’t obliged to negotiate terms of separation. The Supreme Court of Canada made that clear during Quebec’s flirtation with sovereignty. Even if Albertans voted in favour of separation in a referendum, it would not automatically entitle the province to exit the country. Negotiations would have to follow, and they’d be anything but friendly.

What would we be negotiating, exactly? Our share of national debt? The border with Saskatchewan? Access to tidewater through B.C.? The currency? Trade rules? Immigration controls? These aren’t abstract policy questions. They are the bedrock of daily economic life. Albertans rely on free trade with the rest of Canada. Our goods travel east and west across provincial borders. We benefit from national programs, federal transfers, and international treaties signed by the Canadian government. Independence would mean disentangling from all of that, and the costs would be staggering.

Let’s not forget who would suffer the most: ordinary Albertans. Business investment would flee. The uncertainty alone would tank markets and send jobs packing. And families who are already struggling with affordability, housing, and healthcare would be caught in the political crossfire.

What’s even more troubling is how this talk plays into American hands. As our largest trading partner, the United States benefits immensely from a fragmented Canada. Donald Trump’s aggressive posturing during his time in office—and again during his current campaign—shows just how hostile Washington can be when it suits their interest. A fractured Canada is a weaker Canada, and you can be sure they’re watching our internal divisions closely.

We can—and should—demand more from Ottawa. But we must do it as Canadians. Strong, unified, and persistent in our advocacy. Let’s push for Senate reform, fairer fiscal arrangements, and recognition of our energy sector’s contributions to the national economy. Let’s elect leaders who can negotiate and collaborate—who see the value in unity rather than the false promise of division.

Danielle Smith’s musings on separation, cloaked in talk of “sovereignty” and “provincial autonomy,” are not harmless. They give cover to extremist views and stoke tensions that do nothing to solve real-world problems. When she flirts with the idea of secession, she’s not empowering Alberta—she’s isolating it. And she’s doing it at the expense of the very people she claims to represent.

It’s time we call this movement what it is: reckless, dangerous, and fundamentally un-Canadian. I will always stand up for Alberta’s interests. But I will do it within the framework of the country that shaped me, supports me, and gives me the freedom to speak out.

Canada is not perfect. But it’s ours. And it’s worth fighting for—together.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.