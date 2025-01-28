Sound Wall Repair Update

The City of Chestermere is pleased to announce the successful completion of repairs to the sound wall along Rainbow Road. This essential project was initiated following a traffic collision last year that significantly damaged the wall, posing safety concerns for local residents and commuters.

Originally estimated at approximately $73,000, the repair work required substantial funding approval from the City Council. However, thanks to the diligence and expertise of Chestermere’s dedicated staff, the actual cost of repairs was reduced to $29,190. This impressive achievement has resulted in a taxpayer savings of around $42,000, demonstrating the City’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and efficient resource management.

The City Manager praised the team’s efforts, stating, “Our staff worked tirelessly to find cost-effective solutions without compromising the quality and safety of the repairs. This savings will allow us to allocate funds to other critical projects within the community.”

The repaired sound wall not only restores the aesthetic and functional integrity of Rainbow Road but also enhances safety for pedestrians and drivers alike. Residents can view before and after images of the project on the City of Chestermere’s official website, along with detailed reports outlining the repair process and cost breakdown.

The City of Chestermere remains dedicated to maintaining and improving local infrastructure, ensuring that community projects are completed efficiently and within budget. The successful completion of the Rainbow Road sound wall repair underscores the City’s ability to manage public funds wisely while addressing the needs of its residents.

For more information about the sound wall repair and other municipal projects, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Chestermere’s website or contact the municipal office directly. The City continues to prioritize transparency and community involvement in all its initiatives, fostering a safer and more vibrant Chestermere for everyone.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.