Strathmore and Langdon to Establish Joint Policing Committee

A new joint municipal policing committee is being proposed between the communities of Strathmore and Langdon, following recent changes mandated by the Government of Alberta. This initiative aims to bring a more structured approach to RCMP governance in these areas, improving community safety through better collaboration and input from local residents.

The move comes after amendments to the Police Act and the introduction of new provincial regulations, requiring all municipalities served by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to establish a governance body for policing. This ensures that every community receives proper representation and oversight in matters related to law enforcement, an effort to improve the relationship between the RCMP and the municipalities they serve.

Currently, the RCMP polices Rocky View County under two distinct agreements. Strathmore, Langdon, and other communities are served by the RCMP through the Provincial Police Service Agreement (PPSA) or the Municipal Police Service Agreement (MPSA), which governs policing duties based on population size and the type of agreement.

In the past, Langdon, due to its unique MPSA, was not represented by a formal governance body, unlike other municipalities. However, following the provincial directive, this gap is being addressed. The new joint municipal policing committee would serve both Strathmore and Langdon, providing a collaborative platform for discussing policing priorities and community concerns.

Lorraine Wesley, Manager of Enforcement Services, presented the proposal to the Rocky View County (RVC) Council on May 20. She recommended that the Reeve send an invitation to Strathmore’s Town Council to establish the committee. If accepted, RVC’s Division 7 councillor would then negotiate the legislative framework and a cost-sharing agreement between Strathmore and Langdon.

The new committee, which will be composed of representatives from both communities, will not have the authority to directly instruct the RCMP on policing matters. Instead, it will offer recommendations and provide a forum for the RCMP to receive more community input. Wesley explained, “The goal is to build relationships and offer a platform where the RCMP can take more input from the communities.”

Strathmore was chosen as the primary partner in the initiative because the town shares an RCMP detachment with Langdon and has an officer in charge overseeing both communities. The committee would be responsible for developing a yearly plan of priorities and strategies, working on a community safety plan, assisting in the selection of the officer in charge, and providing yearly reports on the RCMP’s activities and performance.

Some council members, including Division 2 Councillor Don Kochan, questioned the committee’s relevance, noting that the RCMP would not be bound to follow the committee’s recommendations. However, Wesley emphasized that the committee’s role is about fostering better communication and ensuring that local voices are heard in the decision-making process.

The motion to move forward with establishing the joint policing committee passed unanimously, and a letter will soon be sent to Strathmore’s council to begin negotiations. If approved, the new committee is expected to improve policing efforts and strengthen the relationship between local law enforcement and the communities of Strathmore and Langdon.

As the initiative progresses, it represents a significant step in enhancing policing accountability and community engagement in Rocky View County.

