Strathmore Family Doctor Honored with King’s Coronation Medal

In our neighbouring town to the east, a shining example of dedication to community health, Strathmore’s own Dr. Joni McNeely was awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal late last year. This honor recognizes exceptional contributions to Canada and its people, and for Dr. McNeely, it’s a testament to her tireless work in palliative care and her leadership with the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society.

The medal was presented to Dr. McNeely by Bow River Member of Parliament Martin Shields on December 7, acknowledging her efforts to enhance end-of-life care in the region. For McNeely, her work is deeply personal and rooted in her belief that health care is about much more than treating physical ailments.

“Being a family doctor, I always thought about the impact of our community and our families on our individual health, and in general the health of our community,” McNeely shared. “End-of-life, palliative care is just a natural extension of that—caring for people through the whole cycle of life.”

McNeely’s journey with the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society began in 2015, and her commitment to its mission has only grown since. She took on various roles within the organization before stepping into the chair position in 2018. Under her leadership, the society has not only provided critical end-of-life services but also achieved remarkable success in fundraising efforts to build a dedicated hospice facility at Kinsmen Park in Strathmore.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is not the first recognition of McNeely’s impactful work. In 2023, she received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, an accolade she credits to the support and recognition of local leaders like Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow.

“I think as MLA Schow has gotten to know our area a bit more, he’s recognized just how successful we have been,” McNeely noted. “Not only in providing end-of-life services but in fundraising for our hospice at Kinsmen Park.”

Dr. McNeely’s work exemplifies the vital role that community-driven initiatives play in healthcare. The Wheatland & Area Hospice Society’s efforts under her guidance have brought comfort and dignity to countless families navigating the challenges of end-of-life care. Beyond the immediate impact on patients, the society’s work has fostered a culture of compassion and support that resonates throughout the region.

The hospice project at Kinsmen Park is a cornerstone of these efforts. Designed to provide a tranquil and supportive environment for patients and their families, the facility represents years of collaborative effort, strategic planning, and community fundraising. Dr. McNeely has been instrumental in rallying support for the project, highlighting the profound difference it will make in the lives of local residents.

Dr. McNeely’s recognition with the King Charles III Coronation Medal is not just a celebration of her achievements but also an inspiration for others in the medical field and beyond. Her journey underscores the power of combining professional expertise with a heartfelt commitment to community well-being.

As Chestermere and the surrounding areas continue to grow, the need for compassionate, comprehensive healthcare services becomes increasingly important. Leaders like Dr. McNeely set a standard for how healthcare professionals can extend their impact beyond the clinic walls, shaping the communities they serve in profound and lasting ways.

While the accolades are well-deserved, McNeely remains focused on the mission at hand. The hospice project, with its promise of providing a dedicated space for end-of-life care, is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common cause. For Dr. McNeely, the medal is a reminder of the importance of this work and the lives it touches.

In her own words, “Caring for people through the whole cycle of life” is at the heart of her vocation. With her leadership, the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society continues to embody this philosophy, offering hope and comfort to families in their time of need.

For more information on the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society and how you can support their efforts, visit their website or connect with them through local events. Dr. McNeely’s work is proof that when we invest in our community, the benefits ripple far and wide.

